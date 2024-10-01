Turbo, a leading logistics and shipping company, has announced the launch of its new AI-powered "Auto Handling" system, which offers highly accurate shipment tracking. The system aims to provide a comprehensive tracking experience for customers by sending continuous notifications about the status of shipments, including phases of pickup, shipping, delivery, or any potential delays. This system enhances transparency and significantly improves customer satisfaction.



Eng. Mohamed El Damhougy, Turbo’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), stated that the launch of this system is part of the company’s strategy to expand its operations in the Egyptian market and transform Egypt into a regional hub for e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa. He added that the company heavily relies on modern technology in all of its operations, from management to operational execution, which boosts efficiency and drives innovation across all stages of the operational process.



El Damhougy pointed out that the new system processes vast amounts of daily data with high precision, enabling management to issue comprehensive operational and financial reports that aid in making the right decisions at the right time. The company has also developed specialized systems to generate detailed reports for each department, enhancing transparency and allowing managers to monitor business progress accurately and efficiently.



El Damhougy added that Turbo places special emphasis on improving the experience for merchants, holding regular meetings with them to understand their needs and challenges. Based on these meetings, the company developed an integrated digital system, including mobile apps and an innovative dashboard, enabling merchants to manage their businesses with greater efficiency.



Additionally, Turbo has not overlooked enhancing the experience for parcel delivery staff and couriers. The company developed an app that allows them to track shipment details in real time, improving work efficiency and reducing operational errors.



Turbo utilizes AI technology to accurately determine customer locations, which has helped improve delivery operations and reduce errors caused by manual address entry. The company developed an AI-based system for automatic address identification, reducing human intervention and increasing delivery accuracy by 30%.



Moreover, the company implemented an AI-powered system to handle customer inquiries automatically, alleviating pressure on work teams and minimizing human errors. This system has improved service efficiency, providing an outstanding customer experience in terms of speed and accuracy in responding to inquiries.



Turbo has over 800 delivery captains and has provided services to more than 1,5000 active customers in both local and international shipping sectors. The company relies heavily on technology and digital applications through an integrated digital system that includes a dashboard and mobile apps, allowing customers to track their shipments easily and flexibly, making the shipping process smoother and more transparent.