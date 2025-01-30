Tumodo is entering Kazakhstan's growing market, which is driven by an expanding business travel sector. In 2023, the Kazakhstan travel market generated an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue, reflecting a 20% YoY growth.

United Arab Emirates — Tumodo, a leading business travel platform in the MENA region and India, is expanding into Kazakhstan. Following its 2024 expansion into Saudi Arabia and India, the company plans to achieve a 10% market share by 2028 through infrastructure enhancement and local partnerships.

The move capitalises on the Central Asia region's robust growth trajectory. In 2024, the travel & tourism sector is projected to contribute $15.7 billion to Central Asia's economy, accounting for 4.2% of the total. By 2034, the sector's contribution is expected to reach $24.5 billion, with a 4.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). To serve this expanding market, Tumodo is introducing advanced AI-powered features that streamline trip management, enhance personalisation, and provide comprehensive travel analytics. The company's sustainability initiative, TumodoGreen, employs AI analytics to track carbon footprints and recommend environmentally conscious travel options.

"Tumodo's entry into Kazakhstan marks an important milestone for our company. Given the rising demand for efficient business travel solutions, I see immense potential in this region," stated Vladimir Kokorin, founder of Tumodo. "Kazakhstan serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia, presenting us with unique opportunities to expand further into the Europe market."

Kazakhstan's strong digital foundation, evidenced by its 24th position in the 2024 UN e-government rating, provides an ideal environment for Tumodo's technology-driven solutions. Through seamless integration with HR platforms and AI-powered optimisation, the platform helps businesses reduce travel expenses up to 35% while improving operational efficiency.

Tumodo's ambitions extend far beyond leading the Kazakh market. The company aims to leverage this success for further global expansion. One of Tumodo's main goals for 2025 will be the European market, which is anticipated to reach $449.9 billion by 2027, reflecting a recovery in business travel spending.

