Dubai, UAE – Trusity, a leading skill-tech platform and Dubai SME certified incubator, has joined forces with Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) to empower Emirati students with the skills, knowledge, and mentorship required to develop innovative and sustainable business ideas. Through this collaboration, Trusity and ENOC will work together to identify, upskill, and incubate young Emirati entrepreneurs, aligning with the UAE’s vision for sustainability, energy efficiency, and community impact.

This collaboration aligns with the UAE Vision 2030 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, both of which emphasize innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification. By equipping students with essential entrepreneurial skills, Trusity and ENOC are actively contributing to the UAE’s goal of fostering a knowledge-based economy driven by youth-led innovation.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap between education and real-world application by providing students with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship. The program will scout innovative ideas from Emirati students from Arabic-speaking schools across the nation, selecting the top 10 business concepts aligned with ENOC’s focus areas. These selected students will undergo structured training through Trusity’s flagship TruPreneurs program, receiving mentorship and guidance to refine their business ideas.

This vision is also reinforced by various initiatives championed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, including the Young Arab Leaders Initiative, which focuses on skill development, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Additionally, the Dubai Next platform provides a crowdfunding avenue for youth entrepreneurs, while Ignyte offers a digital platform to accelerate start-up growth through global networking and resources. The Dubai Future Accelerators program further supports innovation by facilitating collaborations between start-ups and government entities to tackle future challenges. Together, these initiatives equip young minds with the necessary tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape, complementing Trusity and ENOC’s efforts in nurturing young entrepreneurs and positioning them as future leaders in sustainability, energy, and business excellence.

The Trusity-ENOC collaboration represents a shared vision to create opportunities for young Emirati talent, fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs equipped to build sustainable, impactful businesses. Through structured training, mentorship, and industry engagement, this initiative will play a crucial role in shaping the future of UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Trusity is an accredited skill-tech learning platform and a Dubai SME-certified incubator focused on building 21 century, employability, and entrepreneurship skills in children and youth. With a mission to bridge the global skills gap problem, Trusity equips the next generation with innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills—aligned with the evolving demands of the job market and digital economy. Through TruPreneurs, Trusity nurtures young innovators, helping them transform their ideas into viable and scalable ventures.

Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) is a globally recognized integrated energy company operating across the energy sector value chain. As a key driver of innovation and sustainability in the UAE, ENOC is committed to fostering young talent and supporting initiatives that align with the nation’s long-term economic and environmental goals.

The selected Emirati students will be enrolled in Trusity’s TruPreneurs program and receive intensive training in entrepreneurship, business modeling, and financial planning, and gain access to mentorship from industry experts and business leaders. They will also participate in a final investor pitch event and present their ideas to potential investors and stakeholders. Finally, they will have their ideas incubated under Trusity’s TruNext incubator, with structured guidance for further development and have their projects opened for external investment, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

“At Trusity, we believe that empowering youth with real-world skills (https://www.edarabia.com/newskills-learn/) is the key to driving long-term impact and innovation. Our collaboration with ENOC is a significant step towards nurturing Emirati entrepreneurs, providing them with structured mentorship, training, and access to industry networks”, said Rajani Nalla, Founder and CEO, Trusity. “By supporting youth from ideation to launch, the TruPrenurs program offers a curated pathway to ideate, iterate, validate and create innovative solutions. Together, we are paving the way for a future where young innovators can lead the charge in sustainability, energy efficiency, and business excellence.”