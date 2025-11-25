​​The Tristar Group has added a biofuel-electric bunkering barge to its fleet – the first of its kind in the region, and a pioneering example of sustainable maritime operations. The new vessel is operational in the Port of Fujairah and has been time-chartered by TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East.

Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, and Thomas Vigneron, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, jointly launched the 750-cubic-metre Tristar Eco Voyager which features a hybrid engine design with electric and biofuel power, and is coupled with an advanced powertrain.

“It is a real honour to deliver a groundbreaking vessel, but the Tristar Eco Voyager is more than an innovation or the latest addition to our fleet,” explained Mayne. “It personifies our belief that the maritime industry can, and must, play a transformative role in the global transition to cleaner energy and lower-carbon logistics. We are glad to set an example.”

TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, a Dubai-based subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has time-chartered the hybrid barge to supplement its Lubmarine division’s ship-to ship operations in Fujairah.

Mayne also spoke of the longstanding relationship between the two companies: “We are pleased that our decades-long partnership with TotalEnergies is being strengthened with a pioneering sectoral solution. This cements our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Vigneron echoed similar sentiments: “Collaborating with Tristar Group to launch the region’s inaugural hybrid bunkering barge enhances our operational capabilities. It also highlights our dedication to fostering positive change in the UAE through the adoption of innovative and sustainable solutions.”

The Tristar Eco Voyager’s advanced hybrid propulsion system and innovative technical features amply support Tristar and TotalEnergies’ aspirations for cleaner shipping solutions. Its engine system is compatible with a mix of electricity and biofuels which allows for greater operational flexibility, along with vastly reduced emissions. The new barge is expected to achieve approximately 35 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional models, and planned electric charging installations at the Port of Fujairah will enable it to operate almost entirely on electric power in the future and achieve zero emissions while at berth.

The ground-breaking barge also bears solid testimony to the UAE’s focus on sustainable solutions. In June 2024, Mayne had presented the concept to President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at a World Environment Day event held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. In the discussion on environmental initiatives and sustainability ideas, President Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to sustainability with a greater understanding of the role individuals, companies and communities can play in addressing climate change.

The Tristar Eco Voyager exemplifies a practical, immediately deployable solution for the maritime industry’s global push toward low-carbon shipping, and improved air quality in busy port areas. As the first vessel of its kind in the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), it demonstrates a viable path to decarbonisation and encourages similar investments in greener technologies.