Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has successfully introduced its latest innovation, the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh energy storage system, across strategic regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The launch has attracted strong industry interest, reflecting the system’s reliable performance and reinforcing Trina Storage’s ability to meet diverse energy market needs and enable reliable grid integration worldwide.

Building on the success of the Elementa 2 series, the Elementa 2 Pro features cutting-edge advancements in cell technology and system design, delivering a highly efficient, flexible, and intelligent energy storage solution for various energy applications.

Long-Lasting Performance and Space-Efficient Design

As the global energy landscape evolves, energy storage plays a critical role in maintaining grid stability. As overall energy demand rises, maximizing space utilization becomes equally important. Leveraging its deep understanding of global market dynamics, Trina Storage has developed the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh solution to address these critical challenges.

Powered by an advanced 314Ah cell with an exceptional 15,000-cycle lifespan, the system ensures long-term performance and cost efficiency. Its compact side-by-side and back-to-back design significantly reduces footprint, addressing space constraints in urban and industrial environments. Additionally, state-of-the-art noise reduction technology lowers operational noise to just 70dB, making it an ideal choice for noise-sensitive locations.

Intelligent Temperature Control and Comprehensive Safety

The Elementa 2 Pro is equipped with an intelligent temperature control system that utilizes hybrid cooling technology to maintain cell temperature differences within ≤2.5°C, even under extreme conditions. This ensures optimal performance and extends the system’s lifespan. In low-temperature environments, auxiliary power consumption is reduced by 30%, further improving energy efficiency.

Safety remains a top priority. The Elementa 2 Pro utilizes EV-grade cells that undergo rigorous abuse testing to ensure intrinsic safety. A triple-layer electrical protection system, combined with an emergency stop function, provides comprehensive safety across the cabinet, power conversion system (PCS), and energy management system (EMS), guaranteeing stable operation in diverse environments.

Smart Operations for Increased Efficiency

Beyond its robust hardware, the Elementa 2 Pro integrates advanced smart management features to streamline operations and reduce maintenance costs. The system supports 1:1 NTC temperature monitoring, enabling real-time tracking of each cell and ensuring millisecond-level anomaly detection for early warning and protection. Additionally, its four-level or master-slave BMS architecture optimizes performance for multi-cabinet parallel configurations.

With one-click remote upgrades and real-time monitoring, the Elementa 2 Pro minimizes on-site maintenance efforts, boosting O&M efficiency by up to 90%. This intelligent automation not only lowers operational costs but also enhances system reliability and uptime.

Advancing Energy Storage with Global Expertise

Since its inception, the Elementa series has gained global recognition for its exceptional performance and adaptability. Building on this foundation, the Elementa 2 Pro integrates Trina Storage’s extensive global project expertise, providing a solution optimized for the evolving demands of the energy storage industry.

“The launch of the Elementa 2 Pro 5MWh system marks a significant milestone in Trina Storage’s commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Wei Deng, Head of Global Product at Trina Storage. “We are confident that this advanced solution will support the transition to clean energy and help accelerate the global transition to clean energy.”

For more details on the Elementa 2 Pro, visit: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/en-glb/storage/elementa2-pro.html

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.