Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions and a business unit of Trinasolar, proudly announces the successful completion and early delivery of a 300MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Egypt. The project was delivered ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date (COD), setting a new benchmark for large-scale energy storage deployment in North Africa.

The battery storage facility, which was developed by AMEA Power, is an extension of the company’s operational 500MW Solar PV Plant in Aswan Governorate, Egypt, commissioned in December 2024.

The 300MWh BESS is Egypt’s first utility-scale Solar and storage integrated facility, designed to enhance grid stability and support the country’s clean energy transition. Trina Storage, as the exclusive energy storage partner, supplied its advanced Elementa 2 platform, covering the full scope from in-house LFP battery cells and DC compartments to the AC side, enabling connection to the national grid.

“Faced with the extremely high temperatures and complex power grid environment in the Middle East and North Africa, we completed the 300MWh energy storage project from equipment installation to grid connection and delivery in just 60 days,” said Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar. “This achievement sets a new regional benchmark for rapid deployment and localized delivery. More importantly, it contributes directly to Egypt’s national energy stability by enabling the use of solar power even after sunset and reducing strain on the grid during peak hours. It’s a clear demonstration of how fast, reliable energy storage solutions can support a country’s energy security goals.”

“We are proud to bring this landmark battery storage project online, strengthening the resilience of Egypt’s electricity grid while supporting the country’s renewable energy ambitions,” said Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power. “This commissioning milestone reaffirms our long-term commitment to Egypt as a key partner in driving innovation and sustainability across Africa.”

The successful execution of the 300MWh BESS project was made possible by the round-the-clock efforts of Trina Storage’s technical and project teams, as well as close coordination with strategic partners. From the early customization of the solution to match the harsh desert environment, to the timely delivery of all system components and seamless installation, every stage of the project demonstrated Trina Storage’s integrated capabilities and deep regional understanding.

Trina Storage’s Elementa 2 system is specifically engineered for desert environments. With high energy density, smart liquid cooling, modular design, and advanced safety features, it ensures long-term performance and reliability under harsh climatic conditions. The system is designed for rapid installation and seamless integration with large-scale solar PV systems, making it ideal for remote and utility-scale applications.

This project reflects Trina Storage’s growing role as a strategic clean energy partner in the Middle East and Africa. It demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver complex infrastructure with speed and reliability, while supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 renewable energy goals and national energy security efforts.

