Abu Dhabi, UAE: – Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, is pleased to announce its successful delivery of 800MW of 210mm Vertex modules to China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) for the prestigious Al Dhafra PV Power Plant project. The 2GW Al Dhafra solar PV plant, located in Abu Dhabi, is set to become one of the largest single-site solar power plants worldwide. The plant has connected to grid in April of this year.

Situated approximately 35 kilometers from Abu Dhabi city, the Al Dhafra PV Power Plant boasts a remarkable capacity to generate enough electricity to power approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE, thanks to its deployment of approximately 3.5 million solar panels. Moreover, the project will play a significant role in mitigating carbon emissions, reducing approximately 2.4 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The Al Dhafra region, where the project is located, benefits from abundant solar irradiance and albedo. However, it is also exposed to extreme natural environmental factors, including scorching temperatures, high winds, and sand and dust. To ensure optimal performance and durability in such challenging conditions, Trina Solar conducted a meticulous assessment of the local irradiance, geography, and climate, ultimately supplying the Al Dhafra project with its 210mm Vertex modules.

Gonzalo de la Vina, President EMEA, Trina Solar stated: "We are thrilled to have successfully supplied 800MW of our cutting-edge 210mm Vertex modules to the remarkable Al Dhafra PV Power Plant project in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration showcases Trina Solar's commitment to delivering high-power, high-efficiency, and reliable solar solutions that can thrive even in the most extreme environmental conditions. The Al Dhafra project's significant capacity and contribution to carbon reduction exemplify the transformative impact of solar energy. As a global leader in the industry, Trina Solar is proud to play a pivotal role in the realization of one of the world's largest single-site solar power plant. We remain dedicated to our mission of 'Solar Energy for All' and will continue to drive innovation, superior performance, and sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector".

Trina Solar's 210mm Vertex modules are characterized by four key features that unlock a low levelized cost of energy (LCOE): high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, and high reliability. Notably, these modules have demonstrated exceptional performance in extreme environments. Rigorous testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland on Trina Solar's 210mm Vertex 600W+ modules in Saudi Arabia, which shares a similar climate to the Al Dhafra region, showcased their outstanding photovoltaic conversion efficiency and their ability to maintain optimal performance even in high-temperature scenarios.

With a 25-year track record, Trina Solar has successfully supplied the world with over 140GW of solar modules, establishing its presence in more than 150 countries and regions. According to TrendForce, as of the first quarter of this year, the cumulative shipments of 210mm modules in the industry have surpassed 120GW, with Trina Solar leading the global market with a market share of over 50%, accounting for 65GW of shipments. Moving forward, Trina Solar remains dedicated to its mission of "Solar Energy For All," committed to making significant contributions through its exceptional products, technological innovation, and stable financial performance.

For more information about Trina Solar and its photovoltaic products, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

-Ends-

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularizing renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.

To date, Trina Solar has delivered more than 140 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected over 9.5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.