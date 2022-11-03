Kuwait City, Kuwait:– Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, participated and sponsored, The Digital Transformation Kuwait Conference, from 2 – 3 November 2022,. The event, under the patronage of H.E. Mazen Saad Ali Al Nahed, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, strives to accelerate the country’s journey toward achieving the Kuwait 2035 Vision goals and national digital transformation plan.

At the event,Trend Micro showcased its state-of-the-art solutions like Trend Micro Vision One and Trend Micro Cloud App security along with leading insights and security practices to secure organisations in Kuwait from the modern day threat landscape.

In collaboration with the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), the event provides a national platform for Kuwait’s digitalization stakeholders and ICT experts, game changers, and leading international solution providers and consultants to discuss future-proof strategies and innovations that will accelerate the country’s digital journeys. The event facilitates a high-level international forum addressing key advances and pressing challenges in Kuwait’s digital transformation through opening speeches, presentations, panel discussions, and more.

“Kuwait continues to make strides in its digital transformation by providing all the infrastructure needed in this journey: enhanced communications, efficient services, and informed decision-making by utilizing today’s innovations,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director of Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro. “For the country’s organizations to fulfil its potential by adopting modern technologies, it must also acquire robust cybersecurity strategies and solutions securing every stage of its digital progress. At Trend Micro, we remain committed to supporting Kuwait and its digital ambitions by empowering people to accelerate growth and securely navigate through today’s threat landscape with the best and most comprehensive, multi-layered and unified solutions.”

Trend Micro has been supporting organizations in Kuwait as a leading vendor spearheading the implementation of security strategies protecting individuals, communities, enterprises, and their digital endeavours. Trend Micro’s efforts in Kuwait continue to strengthen the nation’s resilience as highlighted in the latest Trend Micro 2022 Midyear Cybersecurity Report. The company’s solutions have detected and blocked over 7 million email threats, more than 1.8 million malware attacks, and over 1 million URL victims’ attacks. Furthermore, shielding remote learning and working, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions protected devices and networks from 340,091 SHN inbound and outbound attacks and prevented 138,479 SHN events.

