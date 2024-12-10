Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has earned a customers’ choice badge for the Midsize Enterprise in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response (NDR). This recognition underscores Trend Micro’s exceptional product performance and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Trend Micro has been recognized as one of only 9 vendors out of 53 considered and is among just 2 of 53 vendors to receive the “Midsize Enterprise Voice of the Customer” distinction for the $50M to $1 billion market segment. This honor reflects a substantial volume of positive reviews, a remarkable “Willingness to Recommend” score of 95%, and high satisfaction with Trend Micro’s product capabilities and support experience.

The 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for NDR report provides a comprehensive analysis of customer feedback on NDR solutions. It features user reviews and evaluates vendors on product capabilities, support experience, and overall satisfaction. The report highlights vendors with outstanding ratings and positive customer sentiment, helping organizations make informed decisions in selecting NDR solutions.

“Our recognition with the customer choice badge from Gartner Peer Insights is more than just an accolade; it is a heartfelt affirmation of the dedication and expertise our team has invested in Trend Vision One,” said Dr. Moataz BinAli, Regional Vice President & Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. “This recognition not only validates our relentless pursuit of innovation but also drives us to further push the boundaries of excellence. It fuels our commitment to advancing our solutions and setting new benchmarks in cybersecurity, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic challenges of the digital world.".

Trend Vision One™ significantly enhances NDR by providing comprehensive visibility and sophisticated threat detection. Integrating multiple security functions into a unified platform, it utilizes cutting-edge machine learning and behavioral analytics to swiftly identify and counteract threats. This approach not only improves real-time threat response but also streamlines security operations, enabling organizations to implement more effective and proactive defense strategies.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.