The phase-shifting transformers will facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy sources, supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero Strategic Initiative

TRANSCO also commissioned the country’s largest dynamic reactive power system, which will ensure consistent power quality for industrial consumers and individual households

Abu Dhabi, UAE: TRANSCO, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (“TAQA”), one of the largest listed integrated utility companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), has achieved four significant milestones in its commitment to the UAE’s sustainable energy future.

The company has successfully activated two of the UAE's largest phase-shifting transformers in Abu Dhabi and commissioned the largest dynamic reactive power system in the country along with a utility-scale reactive power system in Al Ain.

“These projects will ensure that the network is resilient and capable of handling the changing energy mix from low-carbon sources, such as solar and nuclear,” said Dr. Afif Al Yafei, CEO of TRANSCO. “As the UAE works towards its 2050 net zero target, projects like these will ensure that the energy transition is appropriately supported by a reliable, advanced and safe transmission infrastructure.”

Integrating Renewable Energy Power Sources

The two new phase-shifting transformers in Abu Dhabi are crucial for controlling power flow within the grid. Commissioned in May and August of this year, these phase shifters allow for enhanced flow control capability which leads to balanced energy flows, reduced power loss, and better management of the grid.

Critically, these phase-shifting transformers will facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy sources.

"The activation of these phase-shifting transformers is a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Dr. Al Yafei. "This project not only enhances our grid's performance but also aligns with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future."

The phase-shifting transformers development and construction period was completed with an impressive safety record of 22,500 safe man-hours.

Pioneering Reactive Power for a Reliable Energy Transition

In a UAE first, TRANSCO commissioned the country’s largest dynamic reactive power system, known as a STATCOM, in the Zakher area of Al Ain in September 2024. Earlier, in July 2024, TRANSCO commissioned a utility-scale static reactive power system (capacitor bank) in Al Ain's Towayya region.

A STATCOM (static synchronous compensator) provides real-time, continuous control of the system voltage and reactive power levels. By comparison, capacitor banks offer a fixed solution for balancing the reactive power.

These reactive power systems will ensure consistent power quality for all consumers, from large industrial facilities to individual households. This technology will be instrumental in maintaining the quality of power supply as the UAE diversifies its energy mix.

"TRANSCO's reactive power system is a critical component of the UAE's energy transition," explained Dr. Al Yafei. "It ensures that government, businesses, industries, and individuals are supported with high-quality power services as the country evolves."

These projects are the first in a planned network of 29 reactive power systems slated for deployment across the Abu Dhabi grid in the next few years.

TRANSCO is the largest power and water transmission asset owner in the UAE. The company’s network spans 11,000 kilometres of electricity grids and over 3,500 kilometres of water pipelines.