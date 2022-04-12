“IT’S KUWAITI” concept allows customers to discover the beauty of Kuwaiti-born brands

The new boutique celebrates the world of Trafalgar’s 8th boutique in Kuwait, reflecting the company's luxurious approach to design with a special extension made for the highest-end Contemporary Jewelry brands such as AKILLIS, GINETTE-NY, and for the first time in Kuwait, Suzanne Kalan.

Trafalgar is expanding into Contemporary Jewelry, targeting the young and trendy audience, offering high-quality jewelry with sentimental value for timeless pieces. The store is an extravagant destination with a wide selection of brands that combine high-end luxury watches and jewelry, and fashion brands like: Chopard, Aigner, Bvlgari, Charriol, Dior, Fendi, Ferragamo, Gucci, Maurice Lacroix, Missoni, Saint Honore, TAG Heuer, and Versace.

The latest trends, timeless classics, and inspirations rise from Trafalgar's "IT'S KUWAITI" concept of local brands for customers to create their style for every season and every occasion. A unique initiative straight from Trafalgar's heart to the customers. Trafalgar believes in supporting local talents by connecting clients with the original Kuwaiti brands such as Thhaba Jewelry, The Carats, and S é Jewels, to create one-of-a-kind pieces, only for you.

Trafalgar aims to have its clients discover the beauty of these Kuwaiti-born brands and add a touch of local magic to their lives. With a broad and speckled range of brands, Trafalgar's shopping experience is extensive, allowing customers to find the perfect piece to complement their unique flair.

The new Trafalgar boutique is located on the Ground Floor in The Gate Mall, Egaila.

“Jewelry makers are creating an individualistic language, expressive of who they are and where they come from, and our expansion into the contemporary Jewelry market aligns with the trend of modernization. We are very excited to open our newest Trafalgar contemporary jewelry boutique at Gate Mall, and pride ourselves in offering an intimate and personalized customer experience for all." — Amer Alansari, Managing Partner of Trafalgar Luxury Group.

About Trafalgar Luxury Group

Ambition, dedication, and imagination describe how the Trafalgar Luxury Group became a regional premier luxury retailer in the Middle East. Established in 1972, the group's success can be attributed to its strategic partnerships with leading international brands, including Chopard, Patek Phillipe, Harry Winston, Tag Heuer, Dior, and Gucci. With prime locations throughout the region, its concepts and boutiques are individually designed to highlight each product's extraordinary craftsmanship and create a memorable customer experience. In 2018, the Kuwait born family-built group entered a strategic partnership spearheading its plans for regional expansion, and steadily growing its luxury sector portfolio to represent exclusive watch and jewelry brands, fashion brands, and electronics with its recent Apple Premium Reseller concept. Today, the group operates within five countries across the GCC, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar. It is well geared to meet future challenges with a portfolio of numerous concepts and boutiques spread throughout the region, over 500 team members, and an unmatched reputation for professional ethics.

