Dubai, UAE - Tradeling, MENA’s largest B2B eCommerce platform, has announced its first collaboration with Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This collaboration seeks to strengthen Tradeling’s credit offering and benefit its customers by providing them with a payment service that includes an installment payment feature through various banks, and more.

Tradeling is including Amazon Payment Services as an additional payment service; allowing customers on the platform to complete their payments with various installment options which will enable them to activate a split payment option through 14 UAE banks, including Emirates NBD, ADCB, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and RAK Bank, among others.

Commenting on the collaboration Marius Ciavola, the CEO of Tradeling, “We are excited to have collaborated with a reputable company such as Amazon Payment Services, to assist in further enhancing the overall service that is provided to our customers, and providing them with the best technology that will help meet their requirements. An integral part of our mission is to seek partnerships and collaborations that will result in the best possible outcome for both parties involved, as we are always looking at maximizing our full potential and broadening our services throughout the region.”

Peter George, Managing Director at Amazon Payment Services, said: “At Amazon Payment Services, we constantly obsess about our customers, with the aim to innovate on their behalf. It is in this regard that we are delighted to announce our collaboration with Marius and the team at Tradeling, in rolling out our installment service with them. Our collaboration here is a natural next step in our journey to continue delivering a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience to customers across the MENA region.”

Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions through collaborations like Amazon Payment Services. The company is driven by the purpose that everything they do, is because the future of ‘Trade’ is digital and the future is also now; Tradeling continues to shape the future of B2B eCommerce by growing its beautifully designed and simple-to-use holistic digital ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2020, Tradeling enabled thousands of MENA-based enterprises and SMEs to access a wide selection of products in 14 categories through its seamless and comprehensive platform; ensuring a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions to both buyers and sellers.