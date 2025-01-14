Dubai – TPConnects Technologies announced today that Astra B2B Portal, an IATA NDC Certified Travel Agent Booking Tool, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Astra B2B Portal gives airlines control of content and helps them to maximize revenue and reduce distribution costs while eliminating integration complexity through its open API architecture.

“Enterprises across all industries want to leverage and deploy technology solutions to get to parity with digital first companies,” said Praveen Kumar, CTO, TPConnects Technologies. “By accessing Astra B2B Portal in AWS Marketplace, customers can now take their first step in their NDC journey to help them better serve their travel agent partners while maintaining control over their distribution strategy.”

The Astra B2B Portal delivers immediate value through:

Frictionless agency onboarding

Smart sales and servicing capabilities

Airline branding control and customization

Integrated ancillary sales and third-party content

Key features of the Astra B2B Portal include:

Partner & Product Management: Airlines can streamline travel agent onboarding, control access rights, and configure products with flexible pricing rules

Offer Management: Airlines can create personalized offers with differentiated pricing for air and ancillary services, complete with rich media content including aircraft visuals and interactive seat maps

Robust Order Management: Travel agents can process orders with multiple payment options, manage refunds and reissues, and access comprehensive reporting

AWS customers will now have access to TPConnects’ smart sales and servicing booking tool directly within AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to streamline the purchase and management of the Astra B2B Portal within their AWS Marketplace account.

The solution is available in both basic (in AWS Marketplace) and enterprise (through TPConnects) versions to accommodate different airline needs and implementation timelines. For more information on TPConnects and its Astra B2B Portal, please visit our AWS Partnerships Page.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. TPConnects provides modern air retailing products that transform content distribution for airlines and travel sellers, through swift, seamless and smart solutions. TPConnects helps travel industry players streamline their operations, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) programme. TPConnects has also received IATA ONE Order Certification and IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.

