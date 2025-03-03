TPConnects will be providing access to an additional 50+ airlines to its travel partners, alongside its existing direct NDC, LCC, airline PSS and GDS connections.

London & Dubai — TPConnects, an IATA-certified global travel aggregator and an airline distribution and retailing technology company announced a partnership with GO7, a pioneering platform in airline connectivity.

This strategic partnership will enable TPConnects’ Iris customers in leisure and corporate to access content of over 50 airlines, enhancing their ability to provide competitive and comprehensive travel solutions to their customers through GO7’s Network, especially for the African region.

TPConnects’ Iris aggregates airline content from multiple sources, including NDC, GDS and LCC. By incorporating GO7's extensive airline content, TPConnects can offer its customers access to a wider range of airlines, once those airlines have activated their connection with TPConnects.

Eric Dumas, Chief Executive Officer of TPConnects Technologies, stated:

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TPConnects. By bringing GO7's airline content into our Iris aggregator solution, we empower travel sellers with more choices and greater control over their offerings. We hope this will bring significant value to our Seller customers in both the leisure and corporate world. This collaboration aligns with our goal to provide the best content to customers.”

Peer Winter, Chief Distribution Officer of GO7 stated:

"We’re excited to have TPConnects join the GO7 Network. Now, airlines in our network can easily connect to TPConnects with just a click, making it simpler to expand into new markets. TPConnects customers will also benefit from a wider range of airline options. Together with TPConnects, we want to make travel booking smoother for everyone and help airlines improve their distribution strategy.”

About GO7

GO7 represents a new approach to travel technology, united by a core belief to give control back to airlines. Our integrated solutions cover OMS, Distribution, and Retail, featuring a flexible architecture that effortlessly adapts to airlines' requirements. Our technology, complemented by our Airline Operator Certificate, our IATA Clearing House Membership and our Worldwide IATA BSP Membership, WorldTicket by GO7 is uniquely equipped to offer a holistic and channel-agnostic approach to airline distribution. With over 200 airlines leveraging GO7, our foundations are proven, empowering airlines with flexibility and control. For more details, visit GO7.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. TPConnects provides modern air retailing products that transform content distribution for airlines and travel sellers, through swift, seamless and smart solutions. TPConnects helps travel industry players streamline their operations, increase revenues, and enhance the customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) programme. TPConnects has also received the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.

