Continuing its pursuit of strategic geographical expansion

Monsef: The launch of the new branch underscores Toyota Egypt's commitment to fulfilling the needs of its customers nationwide.

Cairo: As part of its ongoing commitment to reaching all customers countrywide, Toyota Egypt Group has unveiled its latest integrated 3S facility at Chillout Station on Maadi Autostrad. The facility offers a comprehensive range of services, including new and certified pre-owned car sales, along with an array of after-sales services, including maintenance and sales of original spare parts and Toyota oils. The opening of the new facility underscores the group's dedication to serving its customers and meeting the needs of loyal owners of the renowned Japanese brand.

The new facility caters to Toyota car owners residing in Maadi, Al-Basatin, Mokattam, and the neighboring areas, delivering a wide spectrum of integrated after-sales services. These services encompass periodic maintenance and mechanical work for both passenger and commercial vehicles like Toyota Coaster buses. Additionally, the facility offers sale of original Toyota spare parts, a variety of accessories for Toyota models, sales of original TGMO - Toyota Genuine Motor Oil in addition to tires and battery replacement services.

Besides offering the latest new vehicles models sales, the facility also provides Automark service, facilitating the purchase and trade-in of used Toyota vehicles with new or certified pre-owned ones that adhere to Toyota's global quality standards. The facility has been meticulously outfitted to the highest standards to ensure Toyota customers receive utmost comfort and convenience experience while benefiting from top-notch services.

Mr. Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, stated "We take great pride in opening a new Toyota 3S facility in this key location, further solidifying the distinguished position of the Toyota brand in Egypt. Through our strategic approach for geographical expansion across various governorates of the Republic, we aim to carry forward Toyota Egypt's successes and its longstanding legacy in Egypt, while serving a broad spectrum of existing and future Toyota customers."

Mr. Monsef added: "The opening of our new facility aligns with our commitment to enhancing our services and delivering greater convenience to our customers nationwide. The choice of Maadi Autostrad in Cairo for our latest facility is meant to serve a substantial number of Toyota owners in the vicinity, particularly since this marks the group's primary branch in this area."

He emphasized that Toyota Egypt Group remains steadfast in its expansion strategy, aiming to establish branches throughout the Republic to ensure accessibility for all customers everywhere.

Mr. Monsef further highlighted that the selection of new branch locations is a meticulous process, guided by careful studies that pinpoint areas where Toyota facilities are most needed. This approach is especially significant considering that the group's current branches already cover numerous governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Ismailia, Alamein, and South Sinai.

Toyota Egypt Group has a large network of 19 authorized distributors in various governorates to provide car sales, pre- and after-sales services, as well as direct sale of spare parts and original oils.

About Toyota Egypt:

Founded in 1979, Toyota Egypt Group is celebrating more than four decades in Egypt, during which time it has grown and developed into one of the major brands in the Egyptian automotive market, employing over 850 people. Toyota Egypt Group has proudly received the Diamond Excellence Award for winning two gold awards in sales and after-sales services across Africa. The company now offers automobile sales and after-sales services, as well as direct sales of spare parts and original oils to all Toyota clients throughout the Republic, through a vast network.