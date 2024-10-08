Tourism Seychelles took part in the Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress 2024 for the second consecutive year, continuing its efforts to engage with key luxury travel buyers from Saudi Arabia.

The event, held from 25th to 26th September 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC & Convention Hotel, brought together 100 pre-qualified buyers from prominent travel agencies across the country. These decision-makers represent leading players in the MICE, corporate, business, and luxury travel sectors.

Representing Tourism Seychelles was Ahmed Fatallah from the Middle East office, alongside its official partner Mason’s Travel, represented by Product & Sales Manager Amy Michel. Together, they maximised this platform to strengthen Seychelles' presence in the Saudi market.

The destination’s participation aligns with Tourism Seychelles' strategy to position the islands as a premier luxury travel destination while fostering new connections and gathering valuable market insights. “Our continued presence at KBLT reflects the growing demand for Seychelles in Saudi Arabia, and this year’s event was bigger and better than before,” said Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles Middle East Representative.

For Mason’s Travel, the event provided an excellent opportunity to gain insights into the Saudi market and connect with key decision-makers. The team successfully made new contacts, responded to on-the-spot inquiries, and explored business development opportunities. The interaction with buyers at KBLT 2024 helped to strengthen existing partnerships while establishing new ones that will further promote Seychelles as a go-to destination for luxury travellers.

KBLT 2024 also highlighted the growing interest among Saudi travellers in various sectors of business and luxury tourism, wellness tourism, halal tourism, adventure tourism, and shopping tourism. These areas of interest align with Seychelles' offerings, attracting travellers seeking luxury accommodations, nature-based activities, and personalised travel experiences.

As part of their participation, Tourism Seychelles also contributed to the event’s raffle, offering two exclusive travel experiences to Saudi buyers. The first prize featured a two-night stay for two at Raffles Seychelles, including bed and breakfast, ground handling services, private car transfers, and a half-day private tour of the renowned Vallée de Mai. The second prize offered a two-night stay at Six Senses Zil Pasyon, with similar benefits. These prizes seek to give the winners an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and luxury of Seychelles firsthand, further encouraging their interest in promoting the destination.

Tourism Seychelles' involvement in the KBLT Congress 2024 underscores its commitment to expanding its reach in the Saudi market and meeting the rising demand for high-end travel experiences.