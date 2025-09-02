Sharjah, UAE: TotalEnergies Corbion, a global leader in bioplastics innovation, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Multi Trade Group, appointing the company as its main distribution partner for Luminy® PLA in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East.

Luminy® PLA (polylactic acid) combines the strength and durability required for reusable applications with sustainable end-of-life options for disposable products. Unlike conventional plastics that persist in the environment, Luminy® PLA can be reused, mechanically and chemically recycled, or industrially composted - where it breaks down faster than banana or orange peels.

The Luminy® portfolio includes high-heat, standard, and low-heat grades, as well as PDLA for stereocomplex compounds. This versatility makes it suitable for packaging, food service ware, textiles, 3D printing, and durable consumer goods. The partnership also covers recycled Luminy® PLA with 30% or 100% content allocation. Life cycle analysis confirms Luminy® PLA’s outstanding sustainability profile:

Virgin Luminy® PLA has a cradle-to-gate footprint of 0.29 kg CO₂-eq per kg—an 85% reduction compared to conventional plastics.

Incorporating 30% recycled content delivers carbon neutrality (0.01 kg CO₂-eq per kg).

100% recycled Luminy® PLA achieves a footprint of -0.65 kg CO₂-eq per kg, effectively a negative carbon footprint.

By leveraging Multi Trade Group’s market presence and expertise, the partnership will expand access to Luminy® PLA for converters, compounders, and brand owners across the region. It also supports government and industry commitments to reduce emissions, diversify material sourcing, and advance circular economy goals.

“As a company, we are committed to delivering sustainability, recyclability, and solutions that reduce our carbon footprint and waste impact,” said Asif Iftekhar, CEO of Multi Trade Group. “This partnership with TotalEnergies Corbion reflects our mission and our responsibility to help build a sustainable future. Today’s signing ceremony at our headquarters in Sharjah marks an important step forward for the region’s polymer industry.”

“Multi Trade Group’s local expertise and market reach make them an ideal partner to expand Luminy® PLA in the Middle East,” added Derek Atkinson, Vice President of Sales at TotalEnergies Corbion. “Together, we can help customers reduce environmental impact, achieve ambitious sustainability goals, and accelerate the shift toward a regenerative circular economy.”

TotalEnergies Corbion operates a 75,000 tons-per-year PLA production facility in Rayong, Thailand, and is a pioneer in chemical recycling of PLA through hydrolysis depolymerization, producing recycled PLA (rPLA) with identical food-contact approval and performance as virgin material.With governments across the Middle East prioritizing sustainability and reducing reliance on conventional plastics, this agreement positions Luminy® PLA as a scalable, high-performance alternative for industries seeking to balance functionality with responsibility.

About TotalEnergies Corbion

TotalEnergies Corbion is a global leader in the production of Polylactic Acid, better known as Luminy® PLA. The biobased nature and composability of our PLA means that it has a lower carbon footprint while also contributing to the circular economy through mechanical and chemical recycling. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies Corbion operates a cutting-edge PLA facility in Rayong, Thailand. Through the application of PLA across various sectors and collaboration throughout the value chain, TotalEnergies Corbion drives widespread adoption of bioplastics, envisioning a future where it revolutionises industries and nurtures a healthier planet.​ Website: https://www.totalenergies-corbion.com/

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. www.totalenergies.com

About Corbion

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, and a leading supplier of emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients. We use our unique expertise in fermentation and other processes to deliver sustainable solutions for the preservation of food and food production, health, and our planet. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics.