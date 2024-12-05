Dubai, UAE: Tokinvest DMCC, provisionally licensed VARA broker dealer and global thought leader in real world asset tokenisation has entered into a collaboration agreement with YallaValue to deliver trusted and independent property valuations to support tokenised real estate investment decisions.

YallaValue is a property valuation platform that provides reliable real estate valuations and data. By aggregating data from various sources, YallaValue can act as an “oracle” that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to access accurate and up-to-date property information and valuations.

Jack Sellers, Founder and CEO of YallaValue, said: “We are excited about this collaboration with Tokinvest who we recognised as an industry leader in RWA tokenisation. We built YallaValue to provide transparent and trusted real estate valuations and real estate tokenisation is a perfect use case for us.”

Tokinvest is creating real-world asset (RWA) tokenised products that meet regulatory requirements representing fractional rights in real estate assets. These RWA real estate tokens will provide investors with fractional exposure to both yield and the capital appreciation of the property without the significant cost and administrative overhead of acquiring direct ownership of an entire property.

Scott Thiel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tokinvest, said: “We are excited to be integrating the YallaValue solution into the design of our tokenised real estate products. It will enhance transparency and trust, making it easier for investors to evaluate and participate in tokenised real estate products.”

Tokinvest’s mission is to democratise finance by taking the world’s most desirable assets and making them available for fractional investment in a transparent and capital-efficient manner. The collaboration between Tokinvest and YallaValue supports that ambition.

About Tokinvest

Tokinvest is a pioneering marketplace that connects real-world asset issuers with investors globally. Our advanced platform simplifies the investment process by creating virtual tokens representing rights to assets and providing comprehensive lifecycle services from ideation to trading to asset servicing. Headquartered in Dubai, we abide by the region’s robust regulatory environment to offer all investors trusted access to the most desirable assets.

About YallaValue

YallaValue is a property valuation platform offering instant, free valuation estimates and human-verified reports in Dubai. Founded by Jack Sellers, YallaValue brings transparency and simplicity to the property valuation process, empowering users with reliable information without the hassle of traditional sales funnels.

For more information, visit yallavalue.com