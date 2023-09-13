DUBAI:- Britain’s largest independent film festival, Raindance is the only major European film festival that offers higher education through Raindance Film School. Raindance is now taking further steps into the MENA territory by expanding its KHDA approved and UK-accredited offering in Dubai.

Located in the Jumeirah district, Raindance Dubai is thrilled to announce its Level 5 Higher National Diploma courses in Filmmaking and Screen Acting (with filmmaking) starting on 2nd October, 2023. Applications are now open.

Raindance founder Elliot Grove says: “We believe Raindance has the resources and knowledge to nurture the next generation of filmmakers in Dubai, to pave new filmmaking paths in the MENA region”

Students have the option to study the two-year Level 5 Higher National Diplomas at the Raindance Dubai Campus, and progress to the London campus to complete their BA Hon’s degree in Film and Performing Arts Practices, Validated by De Montfort University, in the third year.

Raindance Film School London also offers a three-year BA Hon’s International Degree programme where students can study their first year in Dubai (HNC), the second year in Mexico City (HND) and the final year in London (BA Hon’s).

Dubai has established brand partnerships with industry leaders in the MENA region, including Sony, Nikon, Image Nation and Fractal Studios, providing students with comprehensive training with latest filmmaking technology. The school frequently welcomes industry experts for interactive sessions, enriching students’ knowledge of the filmmaking and acting sectors beyond their educational framework.

Raindance Film School Dubai Campus Course Offering Details:

The Raindance Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Filmmaking is designed for aspiring filmmakers seeking to elevate their practical skills and industry knowledge. With a focus on hands-on experience, students gain the expertise to excel in this competitive field.

Learn more about the course here: https://raindance.ac.uk/hnd-film-dubai

The Raindance Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Screen Acting with Filmmaking offers a unique curriculum designed for aspiring screen actors who want to tell their own story and/or direct their own projects. This is the only acting qualification that combines filmmaking with Performing arts and leads to a full BA Hon’s degree if students wish to progress to London for their final year.

Learn more about the course here: https://raindance.ac.uk/hnd-acting-dubai

For general enquiries email: dubai@raindance.ac.uk or call, 04 357 3734.

For more Course specific information please contact:

Raindance Dubai Course team Leader - andrew.smith@raindance.ac.uk



Interested parents and students can also Whats App: +97154 3550562



For walk in appointments:

Days: Monday-Friday

Times: 10am - 5pm

Address: Raindance Film School-Al Wasl Villa 332-1195, Al Wasl Road - Dubai

Check out our Instagram for a peek into what we do: https://www.instagram.com/raindancedubai

Editor’s Note:

Founded in 1992 by independent filmmaker and producer, Elliot Grove, the Raindance brand has championed global independent film, filmmakers and actors for over three decades, with the 31st film festival running from 25th October - November 4th 2023. Raindance was built on Elliot Grove’s thought experiment: “Can you make a film with no money, no training and no experience?” This maverick, disruptive approach to cinema underscores the festival and school experience. Raindance champions the underdog, those looking to create unapologetically, those looking to go against the grain of filmmaking and industry trends.

Raindance is Global:

Whilst the Raindance Dubai is a new venture for Raindance, creative hubs in Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto host short courses and seminars, led by industry experts in the regions.

Raindance Membership and Global Hubs:

Students based in Dubai are entitled to free Raindance Premium Membership offering access to unparalleled networking opportunities and events. They can join online and in person classes hosted by the UK, American, European, and Canadian Raindance creative hubs. Each student can take lessons from our global communities and share these ideas with filmmakers and actors in their region.

For more information please contact:

Raindance Dubai Course team Leader - andrew.smith@raindance.ac.uk



For PR Enquiries Please Contact:

Nargis Meghji, Agency Project Manager

Email: nargis.meghji@sociate.ae | Phone: +971 56 106 5987