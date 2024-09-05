Kuwait City, Kuwait: Titan Watches, a global leader in the watch industry, has expanded its presence in Kuwait, it was announced today.

In partnership with AlBatel Brothers Company and Lulu Group International, the brand has opened two outlets, in Lulu Al Rai and Lulu Dajeej.

Titan Watches have been retailing in Kuwait for the last two decades, but the new opening of these first-ever exclusive brand outlets in the country marks a significant retail milestone for Titan Watches and signals their growing ambitions to better reach the discerning Kuwaiti consumer. Their strategic placement in such prominent retail locations, cements the brand’s regional presence in a dynamic market known for its sophisticated shopping culture and high value placed on quality and craftsmanship.

The company is poised for a dramatic regional expansion, targeting to reach a total of 35 exclusive brand outlets across the GCC region by the end of this year, significantly increasing its footprint and delivering exceptional value to an even broader audience.

Kuwaiti consumers can experience over 200 watch designs at these brand outlets. Every timepiece in the curated selection reflects a unique story of craftsmanship and innovation, designed to cater to diverse tastes and lifestyles.

From the Titan Edge, the award-winning marvel known for its ultra-slim 4.4 mm profile and recognized as the world’s thinnest ceramic watch, to the Titan Grandmaster and Titan Quartet collections, where each watch is inspired by life's rich realities and crafted with superior precision, collectors are in for a treat as they explore Titan’s timeless premium watches.

For the discerning woman, who wants to step out in style, the Titan Raga Collection stands out with its intricate designs featuring gemstones, mother-of-pearl dials, and unique straps. Each piece is a celebration of elegance and sophistication, designed to elevate any outfit with refined charm.

Marvel at the Titan Automatics, where precision meets elegance through a skeletal body design, mechanical artistry and contemporary aesthetics. And for professionals who need both functionality and style, the Titan Workwear collection offers a blend of practicality and sophistication, ensuring one stays punctual and polished throughout a busy day.

Gaurav Midha, Business Head, International Business Division at Titan, stated, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Kuwait. Our new exclusive outlets will offer a curated selection of our most loved collections, ensuring that Kuwaiti consumers experience the excellence and innovation that Titan is known for.”

“Our company’s philosophy of “Creating Elevating Experiences” aligns seamlessly with Kuwaiti culture and values. The brand’s focus on superior craftsmanship, innovative technology, and trustworthy quality reflects the high standards cherished by Kuwaiti consumers,” he added.

"We are proud to partner with Titan Watches as they expand their presence in Kuwait. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing our market portfolio and delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are confident that Titan’s renowned excellence will further strengthen our position in the luxury sector," added Bader Mohammad Albatel, General Manager – Albatel Brothers Company.

Titan Watches outlet in Lulu Al Rai is now open on the first floor.

About Titan Company Limited

Established in 1984, Titan Company Ltd. is a USD 5.7 billion (2023) listed company, manufacturing more than 15 million watches every year, with a customer base of over 200 million in 32 countries across 11,000 points of sale. Titan is also the recipient of the prestigious red dot design award for Titan Edge- the slimmest watch in the universe.

Quality is never a compromise in Titan’s watch development and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spreads over 450,000 sq. ft. Rated by many experts as among the best in the world, the facility bears ISO certifications for quality and environment management systems.

