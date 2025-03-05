Dubai, UAE – Titan Eye+, a leading optical chain under the esteemed TATA Group, has announced the launch of a 'Free Frame Exchange Programme' this Ramadan, in the spirit of generosity and community support. As part of its commitment to making quality eye care affordable and accessible for people from all walks of life, Titan Eye+ invites residents across UAE to participate in this noble initiative.

Customers can visit any Titan Eye+ store in UAE to donate their old spectacles, and get a new free frame from the brand in exchange. The collected frames will be donated to an NGO in UAE, who will help distribute the frames to individuals in need, spreading the gift of a clear vision in keeping with the values of compassion and generosity that define the holy month of Ramadan.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, kindness, and giving back to the community. Through the Titan Eye+ Ramadan Frame Exchange campaign, we invite customers to exchange their old eyewear for a brand-new pair at our stores, with the added benefit of knowing that their donated frames will be given to those in need. It’s an opportunity to get your eye health checked and refresh your style, while making a meaningful impact in the lives of others,” said Gaurav Midha, International Business Head at Titan Eye+. “At Titan Eye+, we believe in spreading kindness, and this Ramadan, we aim to bring people together through the gift of sight,” he added.

Housing a range of 1000+ eyewear designs across 10+ international brands, Titan Eye+ offers an unparalleled collection of prescription eyewear, sunglasses, contact lenses and more! Catering to every style, preference and budget, the brand is the ultimate eyewear shopping destination in the region, providing a mix of EyeCare expertise and EyeWear fashion advice this Ramadan.

Titan Eye+ Stores in UAE: BurJuman Mall, Dubai | Al-Ghurair Center, Dubai | Al-Shindagha City Center, Dubai | Sahara Center, Sharjah | Rolla Center, Sharjah

About Titan Eye+

Titan Eye+ is a leading optical chain in India under the esteemed TATA group and has recently entered the UAE market in 2023 with stores operations across Dubai and Sharjah.

Titan Eye+ aims to make quality eyecare affordable and accessible to all. With this vision, we have forayed into the UAE region with differentiated expert eyecare solutions such as a 20-step 0-error free eye test, award winning innovations in lenses, and high-quality eyewear products available for all eyecare needs, budgets, and occasions. Extending the TATA legacy of offering unparalleled care and comfort to its consumers, we are dedicated to make a difference for the people of the UAE and help them experience superior optometry services.

For media queries, please contact:

Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

mayukh@watermelonme.com