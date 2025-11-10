Vilnius, Lithuania – Deus X Pay, a licensed provider of stablecoin transaction solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Titan Aviation, a full-service aircraft management company, providing global aviation services headquartered in Dubai. This collaboration, which began earlier this year, enables Titan Aviation to accept cryptocurrencies for its services, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).

With this integration, high-net-worth travelers and corporate flight departments can seamlessly transact using digital assets, unlocking near-instant settlement, transparent fees, and an enhanced booking experience—whether flying regionally or connecting across continents via Titan Aviation’s global network of bases in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia‑Pacific.

Managing Director, Captain Sakeer Sheik at Titan Aviation, highlighted that the adoption of cryptocurrency reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in client experience.

“We manage aircraft and clients across time zones, so payments shouldn’t be the part that slows anyone down. Through Deus X Pay, transactions that once took days now happen almost instantly—clear, secure, and borderless. It’s a smarter way to do business in global aviation.”

Richard Crook, CEO of Deus X Pay, emphasised the significance of the collaboration: “Our partnership with Titan Aviation is a catalyst for transforming transaction processes in the luxury travel sector. By utilising our stablecoin infrastructure, we provide the speed and reliability that today’s travelers expect, while equipping Titan Aviation with a solid, compliant framework that adheres to regulatory standards across various jurisdictions.”

Deus X Pay is fully compliant and regulated as a Virtual Asset Service Provider, operating under licenses in:

Lithuania, supervised by the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)

The Czech Republic, supervised by the Financial Analytical Office (FAU)

Canada, supervised by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC)

By uniting Titan Aviation’s strengths in aircraft management, charter, sales, and staffing with Deus X Pay’s regulated digital‑asset rails, this partnership raises the bar for customer experience and operational efficiency across luxury private aviation.

About Titan Aviation:

Titan Aviation is a global private aviation company specializing in aircraft management, charter, sales, and aviation staffing. Rooted in its ethos of adding value and simplifying aircraft ownership, Titan operates across six international bases and holds IS-BAO Stage 2 certification - delivering safety-driven, bespoke aviation solutions worldwide.

Visit titanaviation.aero to learn more or for further enquiries.

About Deus X Pay:

Deus X Pay is a regulated provider of institutional stablecoin transaction solutions, revolutionising the authorisation, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency. We enhance global payment processes for institutions, businesses, and corporations by seamlessly merging traditional finance with advanced digital asset infrastructure, enabling faster, more cost-effective, and secure transactions.

As part of the innovative crypto investment firm Deus X Capital, we equip organisations with state-of-the-art financial tools aimed at fostering growth and success in today’s dynamic market.

Visit deusxpay.com to learn more or for further enquiries.