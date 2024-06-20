Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Creative freedom and experimentation are the most critical tools in today's marketing arsenal to thrive and meet audiences where they are. TikTok is celebrating the brands and creators that have taken creativity to new heights on the platform, and calling on the industry to embrace creative bravery at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In the last year, entertainment has fundamentally shifted and consumers have more choice and freedom than ever before. On TikTok, our community is constantly discovering the spark of something new. The diversity of experiences and creativity on TikTok is what encourages communities to discover and entertain new ideas, creating real world change and opportunities.

In this new era of entertainment, the TikTok community has gone from strength-to-strength, setting new global standards for togetherness, culture-defining moments and real world impact. Marketers are beginning to meet the community where they are, by embracing TikTok in bold, innovative ways, defining a new era of marketing best practice.

We call this transformative mindset "Creative Bravery", fueled by a blend of curiosity, imagination, vulnerability and courage.

"Entertainment has fundamentally shifted. Consumers have more choice than ever before and are leaning into entertainment for discovery in all areas. For brands to break through on TikTok, they need to shift from occasional displays of Creative Bravery to infusing it into daily behavior and strategies. Those who embrace such boldness will be the ones who ultimately win big."

"At this year's Cannes Lions, we are urging marketers to embrace vulnerability and push creative bounds, exploring how new creative tools and technology will enable creative at scale whilst driving business impact." said Blake Chandlee, President, Global Business Solutions.

At Cannes, we'll be unpacking how marketers everywhere can embrace this creatively brave mindset, and unlock growth via creative scale.

Creative Bravery starts with culture

The way consumers engage with content is changing. Media fragmentation and the speed of culture create an attention challenge and creative bravery is key to cutting through.

TikTok sits at the intersection between culture and creativity which gives life to this Creative Bravery mindset. From acting as the window to cultural moments like the holy month of Ramadan to catapulting products into virality, TikTok influences daily conversations and new trends. On TikTok, creativity sparks more creativity and inspires new forms of storytelling.

Blending curiosity, imagination, vulnerability and courage, brands demonstrating Creative Bravery on TikTok will build deeper community connections. The ones that will see most success will pique global curiosities, flip traditional story arcs, and deepen trust with their audiences. While stories can stand alone on TikTok, part of the fun for audiences is to thread unexpected stories together in gripping and surprising ways.

Brands need to be bold enough to be vulnerable and let audiences into the full process, evolving their mindset to meet these new expectations.

Audiences are seeking engagement beyond a one-time sale. They're looking for brands to lead positive societal change and establish clear brand trust and values.

The creator community at the heart of authentic connections

From #BookTok, #FashionTok to #MomsofTikTok, TikTok is home to broad and welcoming communities, where sharing similar interests and appreciating differences leads to the forging of strong connections.

Communities and creators alike are calling upon brands to participate alongside them and, importantly, to keep it real. Authenticity is what fuels content on TikTok and if brands are to bridge the gap that exists between them and communities, they must seek to shatter conventional advertising norms and build authentic connections with audiences.

TikTok has democratised discovery, allowing for a greater diversity of creators to stand out and find success on the platform. Centred around co-creation and participation, brands can collaborate with this diverse universe of creators and foster authentic connections with communities.

Marketers see that creators are driving real-world business outcomes for their brands, with 58% of TikTokers saying they’re more likely to trust brands after learning about them from creators [1]. We have invested in building a variety of solutions that allow creators to monetize content and brands to seamlessly capitalize on the value creators bring to the table.

Creative Bravery, at scale

Brands need to embrace creative freedom and experimentation and create at the speed of culture to thrive in this new ecosystem.

TikTok is building for this era of creative bravery with a suite of tools and solutions to help brands create at scale, build meaningful connections with audiences and achieve the best results. From bringing their brand personalities to life through the power of music and sound, to utilizing creators to tell their brand stories with TikTok One, and harnessing Symphony AI creative tools to maximize their creative, marketers need to embrace new creative tools and technology to help them unlock creative at scale.

Solutions that make it easier to create. Save time and scale faster with expert partners & tools.