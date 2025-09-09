Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – TikTok, in collaboration with strategy consulting firm Redseer Strategy Consultants, released its first socio-economic impact report in Saudi Arabia, The TikTok Effect. The report details how the platform contributes to economic diversification, supports entrepreneurship, and strengthens Saudi cultural identity. As Saudi Arabia advances toward its Vision 2030 goals, TikTok is playing a growing role in supporting job creation, small business growth, and digital empowerment across the Kingdom.

With over one million creators and more than 170,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) active on the platform, TikTok has evolved into a vital driver of the Kingdom's creative and digital economy. In 2024 alone, TikTok-enabled SMB activity contributed SAR 3.9 billion to Saudi Arabia's GDP and supported over 25,000 jobs nationwide.

Empowering the Digital Economy

TikTok's contribution to Saudi Arabia's economic transformation is closely aligned with Vision 2030's target of increasing the GDP contribution of SMBs to 35 percent. By helping businesses scale their reach, increase efficiency, marketing costs, and innovate in real time, the platform is enabling new economic pathways for entrepreneurs, creators, and youth.

The report shows that TikTok's advertising tools and free services led to an additional SAR 3 billion in SMB revenue. Meanwhile, 61 percent of Saudi SMBs on TikTok report improved brand visibility, and nearly half have launched new offerings in direct response to audience feedback. The platform is also enhancing operational efficiency, with 42 percent of SMBs saying TikTok saves them significant time on marketing.

Creators Turning Passion into Profession

TikTok is also powering the growth of the creator economy across the Kingdom. More than half of creators, 54 percent, strongly agree that TikTok has helped them reach their target audience, making it the most effective platform for building and engaging communities. For many, this reach translates into real opportunities for growth and financial independence.

This creator-led momentum is nurturing a strong entrepreneurial culture and broadening access to new career paths – particularly among youth and women. The report found that 55 percent of SMBs strongly agree TikTok encourages young people to launch ventures, while 23 percent of Saudi female entrepreneurs say TikTok inspired them to start their business.

"TikTok’s impact in Saudi Arabia extends well beyond entertainment. The platform is fostering entrepreneurship, enabling job creation, and strengthening cultural identity," said Dr. Hatem Samman, Executive Director, Government Relations & Public Policy for Saudi Arabia, TikTok. "We are encouraged by the rapid growth of content creation and digital innovation in the Kingdom, which are paving the way for new industries and economic opportunities. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, TikTok remains committed to adapting and aligning with these changes. And as Saudi Arabia advances toward its Vision 2030 objectives, TikTok is proud to serve as a partner in unlocking opportunities for businesses, creators, and communities across the country."

Driving Consumer Engagement and Spending

TikTok is shaping how Saudis discover brands, engage with content, and make purchasing decisions. In 2024, the platform influenced SAR 110 billion in consumer spending annually and delivered SAR 19 billion in estimated consumer surplus, reflecting the value users place on the platform's services and experience.

This influence reflects the platform's growing role in shaping modern commerce, where content and community intersect to drive demand, loyalty, and innovation.

Amplifying Saudi Identity and Global Reach

TikTok's impact extends well beyond economics. The platform is helping strengthen national pride, cultural exchange, and global visibility. According to the report, 62 percent of Saudi nationals credit TikTok with enhancing their skills, while 88 percent believe the platform fosters national pride. Cultural content is gaining traction, with 39 percent saying TikTok helps express their heritage, and 42 percent discovering new domestic travel destinations through the app.

TikTok is also elevating Saudi Arabia's international profile. Thirty percent of global users surveyed said they were inspired to visit the Kingdom after engaging with Saudi content, while a quarter believe TikTok has positively influenced Saudi Arabia's global image in areas like tourism, sport, and culture.

A Strategic Partner for Vision 2030

TikTok's expanding footprint in Saudi Arabia reflects its commitment to supporting the Kingdom's vision for a more innovative, inclusive, and globally connected economy. By fostering creativity, enabling entrepreneurship, and celebrating Saudi culture, TikTok is helping shape a dynamic digital ecosystem that benefits individuals, communities, and the nation at large.

As the Kingdom continues to accelerate toward Vision 2030, TikTok remains a committed partner in unlocking the full potential of Saudi Arabia's digital future.

