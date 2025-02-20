Riyadh, KSA – TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-form mobile videos, is set to celebrate the Ramadan spirit for a second consecutive year through exclusive partnerships with top publishers across the MENA region. In 2025, TikTok will expand its collaboration with key publishers, including UTURN in KSA, Arab GT and Yasmina in the UAE, and Peace Cake in Egypt, to deliver a premium series of Ramadan content. These partnerships will feature high-quality, episodic branded content produced exclusively for TikTok during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid, heralding a new era in advertising and content consumption as audiences increasingly favor bite-sized, shared entertainment experiences.

During a month rooted in togetherness with family and friends, TikTok is embracing that spirit as the foundation of its Ramadan 2025 strategy. Under the theme “Better Together”, the platform highlights the power of connection—where communities unite, products work better together through bundling, media platforms drive incremental reach, and publishers collaborate with TikTok to elevate entertainment standards.

Engaging Content to Enrich Ramadan Traditions with UTURN

Last year, TikTok and UTURN, a leading publisher born in Saudi Arabia for the MENA region, launched their first adaptation of Fawazeer Ramadan, which was originally an Egyptian television show featuring riddles presented in musical form – now with a modern twist and TikTok’s native visuals.

Building on the success of last year’s success, the popular show returns with Saudi creators Lama and Mohammed. The show will be filled with engaging family riddles, to be solved daily before the Iftar reveal, enhancing the Ramadan experience and integrating TikTok into seasonal traditions.

Adding to the variety, UTURN are set to launch Khaleek Jahez for Ramadan, which will see the much-loved creator Hadi @hadi hosting an entertaining street interview series in Riyadh.

Fashion Forward with UTURN’s Unseen and Yasmina

Delivering a premium experience this Ramadan, TikTok introduces its first-ever Luxury Style Hub. The show will be produced by UTURN’s Unseen, a women’s lifestyle, fashion, and beauty platform shedding light on young Saudi women, and distributed to the wide audience of Yasmina. This dynamic series will offer style transformations, discussions, and expert fashion & beauty tips, making it the ultimate guide for embracing Ramadan-centric luxury trends.

Culinary Journeys with ArabGT

In partnership with ArabGT, TikTok merges culinary art with the automotive industry in ‘Drive for Good’. This series features ArabGT host and content creator Abdul-Aziz Al Fudaili known as the Saudi Stig, collaborating with renowned chefs to prepare meaningful Iftar meals. Each episode is a one-minute journey combining high-performance driving with charitable cooking.

As an extension to the ‘Drive for Good’ series, renowned TikTok chefs Misho @misho_baeshen and Emad @emadcooking will create deep dive episodes on their accounts showcasing them whipping up signature Saudi inspired Ramadan meals in their kitchens.

A Dash of Humor with Peace Cake

Egypt’s leading content and media company, Peace Cake, brings ‘Tante Marwa’s Pre-Iftar Talks’ packed with humor. Each episode offers a mix of thought-provoking questions and humorous, fiery responses, all infused with a distinct Egyptian wit.

Shadi Kandil, General Manager of Global Business Solutions for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central, and South Asia at TikTok, commented:

“At TikTok, our mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy. Through these exclusive series, we’re proud to expand our partnerships across the MENA region, delivering locally produced entertainment that truly resonates with our diverse audience. Ramadan is a pivotal moment for brands, and these partnerships present a unique opportunity to rethink their marketing strategies — fostering deeper, more authentic connections with audiences. By combining TikTok’s strengths in community-building and storytelling with the expertise of local creatives, we’re not only unlocking new opportunities for brands to grow, but also driving innovation at the intersection of content and technology.”

