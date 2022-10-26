Abu Dhabi-UAE – Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), on October 20 led the way in the ‘Emerging Tech’ category of Fast Company Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies 2022.

The organizers called out TII for “spearheading innovation” and building “the world’s largest Arabic natural language processing model.” The win is important recognition for TII’s milestone projects to date and pioneering research underway across its 10 research centers. Of the hundreds of companies at the forefront of innovation, in sectors ranging from advertising to energy, nominated for the list, just 42 were honored for their accomplishments at the awards ceremony. Editors of Fast Company Middle East chose the winners of their elite list based on the case studies submitted on how their ideas, products, and services helped businesses and consumers thrive.

Accepting the award, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, Technology Innovation Institute, said: “The ability to innovate is a key differentiator in whether organizations today can sustain in turbulent times and build for a better future. TII is only two years old, and in that time, the achievements of the researchers have been incredible. We are at the forefront of inspiring breakthroughs to help build technology solutions that address the challenges of tomorrow.

“The quality of winners for Fast Company Middle East’s list is astounding and a testament to the amazing work happening here in the region. This recognition will compel us to do even more to accelerate innovation that future proofs our world.”

In a short span of time, TII has significantly strengthened Abu Dhabi’s research and development landscape. The organization’s efforts are crucial in reinforcing the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a rising global hub for innovation and in contributing to expanding the UAE’s knowledge economy.

About Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy

By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.tii.ae

