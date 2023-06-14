Abu Dhabi, UAE: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, welcomed His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, as well as His Excellency Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, to its pavilion at CommunicAsia 2023 in Singapore.

During the visit, Sulaiman Al Ali, Yahsat’s Chief Commercial Officer briefed H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh about the company’s state-of-the-art mobility solutions showcased at Asia’s biggest ICT exhibition, as part of “Yahsat Asia Week”, a series of industry-focused activities in Singapore from 5 to 9 June 2023. He also underlined the strong presence of Thuraya in the international markets, with the Asia Pacific region at the forefront.

Commenting on the strong presence at the exhibition, H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh said: “Yahsat and Thuraya provide an ideal example of UAE companies’ success in international markets. I have been particularly pleased to witness Yahsat and Thuraya’s impressive role in some of the most underserved communities, enabling people to access the necessary voice and data services, all the while playing a crucial role in saving lives due to their reliable services. We are heartened to see our national companies playing a leading role in empowering economic development through their innovative solutions and products, which is a clear testament to our country’s standing as a driving force for the prosperity of communities globally.”

His Excellency Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, said: “We are proud of the strong presence of our leading companies, including Yahsat and Thuraya, in international events such as this significant ICT exhibition in Singapore. Such engagements underscore the constant growth of UAE companies internationally and demonstrate how their innovative solutions and services are rapidly becoming instrumental in various sectors worldwide.”

The visit also covered some of Thuraya’s innovative, award-winning products and services that feature amongst the most popular satellite-enabled mobility solutions currently available across Asia and other regional markets. These include Thuraya MarineStar, the leading maritime solution of its class, and Thuraya Push-To-Talk (PTT) which are in high demand due to their versatility, flexibility, and affordability.

From his side, Sulaiman Al Ali said: “We were honored to welcome H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh to our pavilion at CommunicAsia 2023. This visit underscores the undisputed support and encouragement we are receiving from our leadership and government anywhere in the world as well as their commitment to support us through our strategic growth journey.”

It is noteworthy that the “Yahsat Asia Week” also included its first-ever Asia Partner Conference bringing together service partners from 8 countries in the region under the theme ‘Partner Pioneers’ as well as participation in CommunicAsia 2023 and Asia Satellite Business Week.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; Follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

For more information, visit www.thuraya.com; Follow us on Twitter: @ThurayaTelecom