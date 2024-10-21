Introducing Services such as Advanced Geriatric Care, Ozone Therapy, Chiropractic Treatments, and Complementary Therapies, alongside a Specialized Rehabilitation Store, Orthotic and Prosthetic Center, Hyperbaric Chambers, and Hydrotherapy Pool.

United Arab Emirates – Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, owned and managed by Thumbay Group, has announced a strategic expansion of its services, focusing on the Advanced Geriatric Clinic and the introduction of innovative health treatments, including Ozone Therapy, Chiropractic and Osteopathic Treatments, as well as a range of Complementary and Alternative Therapies such as Reflexology, Acupuncture, and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). These developments were highlighted during the 4th International Annual Conference on Innovation in Rehabilitation Practice and Medicine held at Thumbay Medicity in Ajman.

The conference was graced by H.E. Sheikh Dr. Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court, Ajman, as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.

The upcoming facilities will encompass a Specialized Rehabilitation Store, an Orthotic and Prosthetic Center, Multi-modal Hyperbaric Chambers, and a Single Person Hydrotherapy Pool. This expansion reflects Thumbay Group's commitment to delivering comprehensive care that addresses the diverse health needs of the community.

In line with the projected demographic shift in the United Arab Emirates, the number of individuals aged 60 and older is expected to increase more than six-fold from approximately 311,000 in 2020 to 2 million by 2050, representing 19.7% of the total population, according to a United Nations report published in 2024. This significant increase highlights the need for specialized healthcare services tailored to the elderly population.

Recognizing this trend, Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital is elevating the quality of patient care and improving accessibility to essential health services through specialized programs tailored for the diverse population. Addressing the audience at the conference, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president, Thumbay Healthcare, stated, “As we work towards our goal of doubling the insurance footfall across our network by December 2025, we are expanding our services to offer unique health solutions. Our Advanced Geriatric Clinic will prioritize the mobility and independence of elderly patients, utilizing specialized therapies to manage chronic age-related conditions. Additionally, the introduction of Ozone Therapy and chiropractic treatments will provide alternative solutions for pain management and overall wellness, complementing our conventional medical approaches. We also aim to achieve a target of 7,500 outpatient visits across the network by September 2025, ensuring we effectively meet the evolving demands of our community.”

The incorporation of complementary therapies such as Reflexology and Acupuncture will provide a holistic approach to patient care, addressing both physical and mental health. The addition of Multi-modal Hyperbaric Chambers and a Hydrotherapy Pool will introduce advanced rehabilitation techniques aimed at accelerating recovery for patients recovering from surgeries or managing chronic conditions.

Moreover, the Geriatric Clinic is designed to provide a spacious environment that meets the unique needs of elderly individuals, with dedicated areas for mobility exercises to encourage active participation. Each patient will undergo a mandatory assessment by a team of doctors and therapists, evaluating critical factors such as heart rate and chronic conditions. Based on these findings, personalized plans will be developed to enhance functional independence and mobility, ultimately improving the quality of life for elderly patients. The clinic promotes safe and effective strength training and cardiovascular activities tailored to individual needs.

Additionally, a dedicated pharmacy will offer a variety of braces for knees, shoulders, and other areas, allowing patients to try them on and receive professional evaluations. This approach ensures customized solutions that enhance comfort and effectiveness, differing from the traditional method of ordering braces based solely on sizes. The clinic will also focus on managing conditions like osteoporosis, arthritis, and heart disease through specialized exercise programs, supporting recovery from strokes and surgeries while enhancing cognitive function and lung health. In this way, the Geriatric Clinic aims to empower elderly patients to lead healthier, more active lives, reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive care and rehabilitation.

Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, the largest CARF-accredited rehabilitation facility in the region, is located next to Gulf Medical University and spans 60,000 square feet across three floors. It features a highly experienced and technically qualified professional staff, offering over 30 services, including full body cryotherapy, hydrotherapy, and gait analysis. The facility provides a wide range of rehabilitation and physical therapy treatments, with custom packages tailored to individual needs. The skilled rehabilitation team collaborates closely with physician specialists to ensure effective, personalized care, while also focusing on pain management, balance training, fall prevention, and cardiopulmonary care, promoting a holistic approach to healing and recovery.