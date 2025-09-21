Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council

Ajman, UAE — Thumbay Healthcare announced the resounding success of its surgical conference, where 41 doctors were awarded for outstanding service and impact on patient care. The event also marked the launch of Marhaba Surgeons, a new initiative and the Biggest campaign that brings surgeons into one powerful network to teach, collaborate, and deliver advanced care.

The conference—Excellence in Surgery: Advancing Surgical Innovation & Patient Outcomes—offered 8 CME hours and convened leading surgeons, educators, and healthcare professionals for practical sessions and case-led discussions. Forty-one physicians received honors for their dedication to surgical excellence, community service, and better patient outcomes. The recognition spanned multiple specialties and highlighted the everyday work that quietly changes lives.

During the ceremony, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, and Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Thanked the suppourt of H. H. SHEIKH AMMAR BIN HUMAID AL NUAIMI-Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and officially launched Marhaba Surgeons under the banner “Where Expertise Meets Opportunity.” The program’s promise is simple: connect great surgeons with a system that helps them do their best work—every day.

Marhaba Surgeons offers : A platform that actually moves the needle.

500 surgeons to join the netwrok making it the biggest hub for surgeries in the country:- Teach. Treat. Transform.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, “Honoring 41 doctors is more than a ceremony—it’s a statement about the standards we expect and the outcomes our communities deserve. Marhaba Surgeons turns that standard into a living network that helps surgeons teach, treat, and transform at scale.”

Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay added, “This campaign connects surgical talent with real-world capability—emergency readiness, rapid diagnostics, rehabilitation, and multi-specialty support—so every patient journey is stronger, faster, and safer.”Surgeons and healthcare leaders who want to collaborate, teach, or operate within the Thumbay ecosystem, The Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, Thumbay Hospital Ajman, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah and Thumbay Day care Hospital Muwailah Sharjah are invited to register for Marhaba Surgeons. For registration and program details, visit marhabasurgeons.thumbay.com or contact Thumbay Healthcare directly.

Thumbay Healthcare is the Largest Private Academic Netowk part of the Thumbay Group, serving the region through hospitals, clinics, labs, Pharmacies and allied services, with a mission to advance patient care, education, and innovation across the continuum of health and Also the First Private Academic Health System.