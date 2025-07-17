Dubai, UAE: ThreatLocker®, a global cybersecurity leader in endpoint protection, has deepened its presence in the Middle East with a visit last month that included high-level meetings in Qatar and an exclusive event in Dubai focused on Zero Trust and prevention-first strategies. These engagements add to recent ThreatLocker participation in Middle East events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.

ThreatLocker CEO and Co-Founder Danny Jenkins met with senior leaders and peers from Qatar’s largest enterprise organisations to discuss how ThreatLocker is redefining the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East through its Zero Trust and prevention-first approach.

The next day, at a CTRL+ALT+DELight breakfast in Dubai, Jenkins discussed the UAE’s cyber resilience policies before business leaders, technology experts, and journalists who gathered to exchange insights on the region’s evolving cyber threat landscape.

The event, held at the Dubai International Financial Centre, featured a presentation from Jenkins, who shared his perspective on emerging cyber risks. The former ethical hacker also showcased a live hacking demonstration and participated in expert interviews with prominent news media in the region.

The discussion included a behind-the-scenes look into how organisations can detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats in real time. Jenkins also took questions from UAE business leaders across sectors, addressing cybersecurity insurance, compliance frameworks, disaster recovery, access management—and the full scope of concerns businesses face in the Middle East and globally today.

“The UAE is moving fast to become a global hub for digital innovation. And with that comes increased cybersecurity risk and the need for robust cyber defences," said Jenkins. “Our aim is to work collaboratively with UAE businesses to build secure solutions and strategies that suit the specific needs of the companies in the region.”

Based in Orlando, Florida, ThreatLocker is committed to helping Middle East organisations strengthen their defences, particularly as the market accelerates its digital transformation journey in line with regional strategies.

Businesses interested in signing up for a ThreatLocker DEMO may visit threatlocker.com. Meet ThreatLocker at the five additional scheduled events for the region by keeping up with the company events calendar.

About ThreatLocker®

ThreatLocker is a global leader in Zero Trust security, providing organizations with endpoint protection, application control, storage control, and privileged access management to prevent cyber threats before they execute. With its innovative security solutions, ThreatLocker helps businesses worldwide enhance their cybersecurity posture and maintain operational continuity.

Learn more at www.threatlocker.com.

Media Contact:

Stefany Strong, Media Relations Manager

stefany.strong@threatlocker.com