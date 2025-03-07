Abu Dhabi: This month’s pension payments will be disbursed as early as the 24th instead of the 27th of March 2025, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

The Authority said that early pension disbursement is a constructive step that reflects commitment towards pensioner payments and serves as a token of appreciation towards their unwavering support in serving the nation, which is why it is a priority to care about their social lives and enable them and their families to fulfil their household expenses and necessities in preparation for Eid al-Fitr.

The pension payments disbursed include civilians subject to the laws implemented by the GPSSA, as well as pensioners and beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws by which they are subject.