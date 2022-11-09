Initiative featuring 200 farmers and vendors is in partnership with Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

Manbat now present in six family-friendly destinations across three Emirates

First Manbat shop on track to be open in November

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Manbat, the vibrant Emirati farmers’ market, is back for a third season with a range of new products, new vendors and exciting new locations across the UAE.

A joint initiative between Arada and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Manbat market promotes the best of the UAE’s healthy, home-grown produce in a fun and family-friendly environment.

This season, local families can enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables as well as home-grown products such as artisanal honey, dates, dry fruits and spices from over 200 vendors and farmers who are actively participating in Manbat.

In Sharjah, Manbat markets are already taking place every Saturday and Sunday between 4pm and midnight at Aljada, Sharjah’s fastest-growing urban destination, which is located in Muwaileh.

At Nasma Residences, the lifestyle community based in Suyoh, Sharjah, Manbat markets are taking place between 4pm and midnight every Friday.

In December, Manbat will also be introduced to Masaar, the forest community which has just opened to the public.

In Dubai, Manbat markets are taking place every other Sunday at Al Ittihad Park on the Palm Jumeirah between 9am and 3pm. The first markets have also drawn large crowds at Marsa Plaza Promenade in Dubai Festival City, which take place every Saturday between 4pm and midnight.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, Deerfields Mall in Shahama is hosting Manbat markets every Friday and Saturday between 4pm and 10pm.

Ray Tinston, Events Director at Arada, said: “Our Manbat markets have grown from strength to strength, and we’ve been overwhelmed at the positive response to our family-friendly activities and offerings from a wide range of communities and partners here in the UAE.

“Our popular Emirati farmers’ markets are just the first step in Manbat’s journey. In the coming weeks we will launch the first Manbat shop, which offers an engaging, informative and fun experience for consumers here in the UAE, and we’ll continue working closely with our partners at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to deliver even more convenience and value both to the UAE’s farming community and local residents.”

Launched in 2021, Manbat was set up by Arada and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to provide food producers from across the UAE with a unique opportunity to showcase their wares to a wide range of customers as well as retail buyers, thus building up consumer trust in local produce. In addition, the initiative also assists farmers by giving them valuable experience in the marketing and selling of their goods.

Since launching with a single market in Aljada, Manbat has expanded significantly, with new partners including Sharjah Agriculture Authority, the Ministry of Community Development and Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Development Authority. The Manbat team are also working closely with Silal, an Abu Dhabi-based entity with a mandate to diversify food sources and stimulate the manufactured and agri-food sectors.

Manbat is scheduled to launch its first physical store by the end of 2022.

