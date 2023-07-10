Deals will span top local and international brands including Bose, Samsung, Nivea, Hugo Boss, Guess, Amazon Devices, local small and medium-sized businesses through the ‘Shop Local’ collection at www.amazon.ae/shoplocal, and deals from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store

Prime members will also enjoy additional savings through instant bank discounts with Mastercard and 0% installment plans from select banks including Emirates NBD, ADCB, RakBank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, in addition to other membership benefits such as unlimited free and fast shipping, Prime Video, Prime Gaming

DUBAI : Amazon.ae is ready to release hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members in the UAE this Prime Day on July 11 and 12. Starting at 00:01am (local UAE time) on July 11 and running until July 12, the sale event will offer Prime members across the Emirates exclusive savings across all product categories including electronics, grocery, Amazon Fresh, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, health, toys, sports, and Amazon Devices. Anyone can join Prime through a free 30-day trial, followed by a membership fee of AED 16/month or an annual fee of AED 140, at www.amazon.ae/prime to participate in Prime Day, get access to the full set of benefits including unlimited fast and free shipping benefits, and enjoy entertainment with Prime Video and Prime Gaming.

Throughout the 48-hour sale event, Prime members can enjoy savings across top local and international brands such as Bose, Samsung, Microsoft, PlayStation, Black+Decker, Philips, Nespresso, Nivea, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Revlon, Guess, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger, and Amazon Devices. Additionally, members can support local businesses by exploring a specially curated ‘Shop Local’ collection available at www.amazon.ae/shoplocal which connects millions of customers with local small and medium-sized businesses. Prime members can discover Prime Day deals from local businesses by category or directly explore featured local brand owners such as Emirati Coffee, Elegant, Royal Malaki, and Nappy Time, on the page. Prime members can also shop select Prime Day deals from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with Free International Shipping with no minimum purchase required. Throughout Prime Day, Prime members in eligible locations across the UAE will also be able to enjoy deals on hundreds of grocery products from Amazon Fresh, including fruits and vegetables and everyday essentials, with free and fast two-hour scheduled delivery options available.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, said: “Prime Day is the most exciting time of the year for Amazon Prime members around the world. This year, we are once again celebrating Prime and all it has to offer, ensuring members in the UAE get the most value from their membership with greater savings and more promotional offers than ever before. This Prime Day will not only feature deals across every category on Amazon.ae, including recently rolled out categories such as Amazon Fresh, but also deliver additional discounts from select banks, and benefits including unlimited free and fast shipping. This 48-hour sale serves as a true testament to our continued commitment to make Prime members’ lives more valuable, easier, convenient, and fun.”

Prime Day Deals on Amazon.ae Preview

Prime Day 2023 will feature incredible savings exclusive for Prime members, with a continuous release of new deals across various categories throughout July 11 and 12. Here is a glimpse of some of this year’s best Amazon Prime Day deals that members can expect during the sale event on Amazon.ae:

Electronics

Save up to 62% on speakers and headphones from brands including Anker, Bose, and Sony

Save up to 46% on mobile phones and smart watches from brands including Samsung and Xiaomi

Save up to 24% on laptops from brands including Microsoft and Asus

Save up to 23% on TVs from brands including HiSense and Panasonic

Gaming

Save up to 43% on video games and gaming gear from brands including SteelSeries, PlayStation, Xbox, Sony, and Cougar Gaming

Save up to 59% on gaming headphones and speakers from brands including Redragon, SteelSeries and Sony

Save up to 31% on gaming laptops from brands including Asus

Amazon Devices

Save up to 41% on Ring devices

Save up to 43% on Echo Show and Echo Dot devices

Save up to 35% on the Eero WiFi Router

Save up to 31% on Kindle devices

The All-New Echo, just launched in the UAE this month, will also be on offer exclusively for Prime members during Prime Day

Home

Save up to 38% on home appliances from Black+Decker and Blu

Save up to 35% on vacuum cleaners from brands including Roborock and Ecovacs

Save up to 30% on Amazon Home Services including massage, car rental, moving, house cleaning, house painting, and pest control services

Kitchen

Save up to 43% on mixers, air fryers, coffee machines, and other kitchen appliances from brands including De’Longhi, Nespresso, Panasonic, and Tefal

Save up to 31% on major cooking appliances from brands including Siemens

Grocery and Amazon Fresh

Save up to 83% on fresh fruits and vegetables, such as bananas, blueberries, cucumbers, and tomatoes, from Amazon Fresh

Save up to 23% on every day essentials from brands including Nescafe, L’Or, and Red Bull

Beauty and Personal Care

Save up to 62% on skin care items from brands including QV, Neutrogena, and Eucerin

Save up to 50% on self-care and beauty items, as well as skin care routine packs, from Nivea

Save up to 24% on perfumes from brands including Davidoff, Calvin Klein, and Hugo Boss

Save up to 23% on personal care appliances, such as hair dryers and beard groomers, from brands including Revlon, Philips, and Braun

Fashion

Save up to 82% on watches from brands including Michael Kors, Anne Klein, Citizen, Tommy Hilfiger and Casio

Save up to 52% on bags from brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, and Guess

Save up to 31% on apparel from brands including Columbia, Crocs, Skechers, Puma, and Champion

Additional Ways to Save this Prime Day:

Shop with Mastercard : Prime members on Amazon.ae using Mastercard branded debit or credit cards for Prime Day orders between July 11 and 12 can enjoy an additional saving of up to 10% off, with a maximum discount of AED 75.

: Prime members on Amazon.ae using Mastercard branded debit or credit cards for Prime Day orders between July 11 and 12 can enjoy an additional saving of up to 10% off, with a maximum discount of AED 75. Shop with ADCB Mastercard : Prime members on Amazon.ae using ADCB Mastercard debit or credit cards for Prime Day orders between July 11 and 12 can enjoy an additional saving of up to 20% off, with a maximum discount of AED 100.

: Prime members on Amazon.ae using ADCB Mastercard debit or credit cards for Prime Day orders between July 11 and 12 can enjoy an additional saving of up to 20% off, with a maximum discount of AED 100. Installment plans: Prime members on Amazon.ae will also be able to enjoy 0% installment plans on their Prime Day orders from a wide range of banks including Emirates NBD, ADCB, RakBank, Standard Chartered, CBI, Arab Bank, HSBC, FAB, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Ajman Bank. T&Cs apply.

Prime Day Deliveries

Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s operations network in the UAE, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, optimized transportation services, dedicated employees, and partners, powering Same-Day and One-Day deliveries to customers. The company recently opened a new facility in Dubai South, increasing its storage capacity by 70%, supporting a wider selection of products for customers. With a strong fulfilment network, eight delivery stations and a network of Delivery Service Partners across the UAE, Amazon continues to build and scale this network in the UAE, while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people across the operations network who make it all possible. Prime members in the UAE will also enjoy Free International Shipping from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with no minimum purchase during Prime Day.

Get ready for Prime Day

Prime members across the UAE can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.ae/primeday.

Thanks to Alexa, Amazon Prime members in the UAE can ask when the 48-hours sale event is taking place, by simply saying "Alexa, when is Prime Day?” in English or in their preferred Arabic Khaleeji dialect.

