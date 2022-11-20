Abu Dhabi, UAE: The ultimate venue for football fans in Abu Dhabi to catch all the action of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to open on November 20th, as the Yas Island Fanzone – FIFA World CupTM Viewing Experience kicks off at Yas Links.

The 10,000 sqm dedicated fan space is ready to welcome residents and visitors from around the world to cheer on their teams in four action-packed zones; the main viewing zone, the activation zone, the F&B zone and the VIP lounge zone.

Featuring football-themed activities for all, non-stop family entertainment, and ample space for up to 2,000 fans a day, visitors will be able to watch their favourite teams live on one of the largest outdoor screens in the country in the main viewing zone. Fans will also be able to take part in loads of fun competitions, sample delicious bites from a selection of food trucks and stalls from homegrown popular favourites and enjoy an entertaining line-up of stage shows, DJ sets, and roaming artists.

An intimate VIP Lounge will also offer next-level comforts, with a second screen for games and a shisha lounge with visitors also able to purchase official FIFA-Licensed merchandise including World Cup Trophy replicas and nation-themed footballs.

The fanzone will also feature football games and activities which will encourage the crowd to get involved, with FootPool, Fast Feet and Targeted Kick screens available. The fanzone will also host daily FIFA 23 gaming tournaments.

The Yas Island Fanzone – FIFA World Cup TM Viewing Experience, which has been created in partnership with Miral and AB INBEV, will be open throughout the football tournament, which will run from 20th November to 18th December. Tiered entry options are available with General Admission passes costing AED 50, All Game Access passes at AED 95, and Season passes at AED 950. The VIP shisha lounge is also available for table bookings.

For more information on the Yas Island Fanzone – FIFA World CupTM Viewing Experience, entry fee information and table bookings, please visit https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/abu-dhabi-fanzone-fifa-world-cup.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 169,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2021, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 54.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

For more information, please visit: ab-inbev.com

@abinbev

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Or

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com