Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, visited Almarai’s pavilion at the Future of Food Forum 2024 in Dubai. H.E. was welcomed by Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Badr, the CEO of Almarai, who presented an in-depth overview of the company’s achievements in the Emirati market. Al-Badr also highlighted new projects and strategic investments that showcase Almarai’s dedication to strengthening its presence in the region and promote food security.

“We are delighted to take part in the Future Food Forum 2024, reaffirming our commitment to leading the transformation of food and beverage industry across the region. We believe that enhancing food security and sustainability are essential pillars for building a prosperous and sustainable future for our communities. Through this participation, we aim to strengthen strategic partnerships and exchange insights with industry leaders and key stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving requirements of consumers and support economic growth in the GCC. We look forward to contributing to shaping the future of the industry and supporting efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and economic diversification in the region,” said Monther Mahmoud Tayeb, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Almarai.

It is worth noting that Almarai Emirates plays a key role in the UAE’s food and beverages market, with a strong presence that includes two manufacturing facilities and 10 distribution centers across the country. The company remains committed to complying with local regulations and standards, working closely with the relevant food safety authorities to ensure all requirements are met. This close collaboration contributes to raising overall standards of food safety and quality in the Emirati market.