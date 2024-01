Dubai – The Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) proudly announces the kickoff of the BTEC Level 3 extended Diploma in Business and Hospitality programme in collaboration with The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) delivered to its Grade 11 IBCP students.

As a prominent member of the Jumeirah Group, a leading provider of luxury hotels worldwide, EAHM, located in Dubai, is recognised as one of the world’s leading educational institutions specialising in international hospitality business management. It holds the Number 1 position in the QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings 2023 for the Middle East and Africa region. The EAHMJumeirah Group partnership offers practical experiences for young leaders, fostering managerial skills, and supports the institution's global growth for top-quality education in hospitality leadership.

Throughout the programme, students will be exposed to various aspects of business and hospitality, such as luxury hospitality, event management, and marketing for hospitality, among others, preparing SISD’s student cohort for rewarding careers in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Commencing with 'The Hospitality Industry,' the first module of eight provided by EAHM, the curriculum lays the foundation for a well-rounded education in hospitality.

Moreover, this collaboration goes beyond classroom learning. The 17 SISD students will also get hands-on experience at the EAHM campus, guest lectures, panel discussions, and site visits to luxury hospitality hotels and other industry players.

During the inaugural class, the students enjoyed a site visit to the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, gaining insights into hotel operations through a guided tour. The second class featured a visit to Jumeirah Al Naseem, exploring the world of Food and Beverage, which will be followed by practical classes in service and culinary at the EAHM kitchen and its fine dining restaurant. There will be additional exciting field trips planned for the students in the upcoming classes, offering students diverse perspectives within the hospitality industry.

The hospitality classes are held every Thursday from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM on the EAHM campus, offering a rich educational experience from January 2024 to December 2024.

At EAHM, students are offered a diverse array of programmes, including undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in business administration with a focus on international hospitality, Professional Training & Development courses, and study abroad opportunities in the dynamic field of hospitality and tourism.

Swiss International School in Dubai

Global in outlook, bilingual in approach, Swiss in culture, and yet firmly rooted in the local community of Dubai – that’s Swiss International School in Dubai or SISD.

The Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SISD), Dubai’s first bilingual International Baccalaureate School, opened in 2015, and is the largest Swiss school outside Switzerland.

The school is a leading international day and boarding school where future generations are inspired to become confident and enthusiastic lifelong learners, properly prepared to embrace all the opportunities and challenges life presents.

With a diverse student body of 2200 pupils comprising more than 100 different nationalities, the school believes the next generation of international citizens will need to be dynamic, flexible and linguistically ambitious. With this in mind, SISD offers immersive bilingual programmes in either of the Swiss languages of French and German, but also a strong English programme with foreign languages. For students who don’t wish to pursue a fully bilingual programme, there is a unique STEAM programme for all children from ages 4 to 11 years. SISD stands out as one of only a handful of educational establishments globally classified as an IB Continuum school, which means it offers International Baccalaureate education to pupils aged 3 to 18.

Offering day school, weekly, or full-term boarding options, this leading educational institution offers state-of-the-art STEAM education and has world-class sporting facilities, too.

The school has laid out its B.E.S.T. Values, as follows:

Bilingual

A unique international and multilingual environment provides students with authentic exposure to English, French, German and Arabic. Students in the immersive bilingual programmes learn to communicate, think and reflect in two different languages. As global citizens, SISD celebrates diversity, promoting all languages and cultures with equal respect.

Excellence

SISD staff believes in maintaining high standards and aspire to be the best they can be. A spirit of enquiry, encouraging both creative and critical thinking is fostered.

Sustainability

Students and staff believe that social, cultural, economic and environmental awareness prepare us to play our part in shaping a better future, both for ourselves and for those around us. The school campus is eco-friendly, winning international acclaim and awards for using less energy to create a comfortable and healthy environment.

Together

In the school’s international community, we know we are at our best when we all work together. We view active participation in the community, from the most local to the most global, as the foundation of a valuable life.

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) in Dubai is one of the world’s leading hospitality business management schools and an integral part of the global luxury hotel company, Jumeirah Group. It is a leading provider of university-level hospitality business education and offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees designed to develop future hospitality leaders. All programmes of study are fully accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education in the United Arab Emirates, the Institute of Hospitality in the United Kingdom and THE-ICE (International Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality Education) in Australia. It is also a higher education member of the Council of International Schools (CIS).

To date, EAHM is recognised as one of the best hospitality schools in the world, ranking number 1 in the QS Hospitality and Leisure Subject Rankings 2023 for the Middle East and Africa region and among the top 10 hospitality schools worldwide according to Educations.com.

