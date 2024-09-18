The Sustainable City – Yiti is on track to be fully operational by 2026, with 93% of its infrastructure already completed.

Muscat, Oman – Ahead of Zero Emissions Day on September 21st, The Sustainable City - Yiti has announced major progress in its phase two of sales, following the complete sell-out of phase one earlier this year. This is a milestone in The Sustainable City - Yiti’s journey towards mainstreaming sustainable living in Oman.

This marks the growing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly communities in Oman and highlights the project’s alignment with Oman’s Vision 2040. Developed by Diamond Developers – a division of SEE Holding – in partnership with the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City - Yiti continues to lead the way for eco-friendly community developments in the region.

Located along the Oman sea coastline near Muscat, The Sustainable City - Yiti is set to be the largest operational sustainable community in the region, aiming to become the world’s first net-zero-emission city by 2040. Spanning nearly one million square meters, the project will offer a resilient, replicable model that emphasises environmental stewardship by maximizing emissions reduction and enhancing the quality of life, while fostering a green economy and significantly reducing maintenance and operating costs.

Sustainable Vision and Community Impact

The Sustainable City - Yiti is designed around six pillars of environmental sustainability: food, energy, water, products, mobility and waste. The development seeks to reduce the per capita carbon footprint of its residents by 78% compared to conventional housing in Oman. The project aims to rely on 100% renewable energy, full water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfills and 80% self-sufficiency in food production.

Recently launched phase two, features approximately 500 residential units – including studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and three- to four-bedroom villas catering to various needs and lifestyle while delivering cutting edge sustainability and eco-friendly standards. This follows the complete sell-out of phase one earlier this year, which comprised 300 residential units with a diverse range of apartments and villas. The vibrant response from buyers, particularly Omani nationals who make up 55% of the homeowners, underscores the growing commitment to sustainable living in the region. The remainder of the buyers includes individuals from 29 nationalities, with a wide representation from Russia, North America, and the United Kingdom.

Mahmoud Shehada, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The Sustainable City - Yiti, commented, “We are seeing such strong sales of phase two of The Sustainable City - Yiti, on the back of the complete sell-out of phase one, clearly reflects continued growing demand for sustainable living in Oman. Inspired by the success of our communities in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, we are excited to bring this transformative live-work-thrive community to Oman. Beyond its environmental impact, this development offers substantial financial benefits, including significant savings on utility bills —reaching 100% for electricity and 50% for water— and zero maintenance fees, making it a sustainable choice contributing to real behavioural change, and a smart financial decision at the same time.”

A Steadily Growing Real Estate Market

The real estate market in Oman is steadily growing, driven by increased investor confidence and a focus on sustainable development. Projects like The Sustainable City - Yiti are central to this growth, aligning with the country's broader goals of economic diversification and environmental sustainability. According to a recent report on the GCC real estate market, Oman continues to attract significant investment, bolstered by its strategic location and forward-thinking policies.

Looking Ahead

The project is progressing well, with 93% of the infrastructure already completed, and aims to be fully operational by 2026. Upon completion, The Sustainable City - Yiti is expected to host approximately 10,000 residents and visitors, strengthening its position as an ideal destination for sustainable living in the region.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City - Yiti is set to be the first net zero emissions community in the world, realising the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City - Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square metres and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation centre for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian centre, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.