The insights were revealed on the opening day of Intersec Saudi Arabia as part of the Future Security and Safety Summit, which attracted the security industry’s leading players

The sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia takes place until 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Intersec Saudi Arabia, the country’s leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection, has underscored the burgeoning career opportunities in the Middle East’s security sector, as industry experts underscored the industry’ diverse nature and opportunities for growth, innovation, and leadership.

Speaking during the opening day of Intersect Saudi Arabia as part of the Future Security and Safety Summit, Meshal Al Johani, an industry expert with more than 16 years of experience across the security spectrum, predominantly at Aramco, outlined the opportunities for the next generation of security experts and the required skillset, during his session, ‘Roadmap to a successful security career’.

“The Middle East’s dynamic and rapidly evolving security sector is on an upward trajectory, and demand for industry professionals able to adapt to emerging technologies, tackle new threats, and ensure the protection of assets, individuals, and organisations is creating a wealth of opportunities for those interested in the sector.

“For young professionals, this sector offers numerous opportunities for career advancement. Entry-level roles in corporate security, consulting, and other specialised areas quickly lead to managerial or executive positions with the correct training, certification, and continuous development.”

Saudi Arabia is rapidly modernising and diversifying its economy under Vision 2030, aiming to reduce oil dependency and develop key public sectors. A critical element of this transformation is the growth of the security services sector, driven by expanding urban centres, the need to protect critical infrastructure, and a diversifying economy.

According to Astute Analytica, the Saudi security services market is projected to reach USD 14.59 billion by 032, growing at a compound annual rate of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032.

As outlined by Meshal, a commitment to learning ensures that security professionals remain equipped to tackle new challenges and seize emerging opportunities in the industry.

“Ongoing education is key to staying competitive in the constantly evolving security landscape. As new technologies, risks, and practices emerge, professionals must stay informed through certifications, conferences, formal education, self-study and joining professional security associations such as ASIS International.”

The packed Future Security and Safety Summit agenda on the opening day addressed a range of topics, including the integrated security strategies for mega events in Saudi Arabia, which included insights from Helmut Spahn, Director Safety, Security & Access, FIFA, and Ammar Almubayedh, NEOM Security.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager – Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The security industry in the Middle East is evolving rapidly, presenting tremendous career progression opportunities for professionals at all levels. With major infrastructure, technology, and cybersecurity investments, particularly in regions like Saudi Arabia, there is an increasing demand for skilled individuals across various security sectors. Whether in digital security, fire protection, or perimeter defence, professionals can leverage these growth areas to advance their careers and significantly impact the region’s security landscape."

Running concurrently with the Future Security and Safety Summit is the Fire Protection and Technology Summit. It was opened by a keynote address from Major General Dr. Hamoud bin Suleiman Al-Faraj, General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, in which he highlighted the latest strategies and technologies employed for the nation's safety through preventive awareness measures to create a safe society free of risks.

Tomorrow will see presentations from various experts, with topics focused on ‘Promoting a diverse and inclusive culture for the security workforce’, ‘AI on security and safety industry: impact and concerns’, ‘Physical Security Vs Cybersecurity’, and ‘Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED)’, amongst others.

In the Fire Protection & Technology Summit, the agenda will be led by discussions on ‘Effectiveness of deployed technologies in fire detection’, ‘Harnessing the potential of IoT in early fire detection’ and ‘Fire safety of health facilities’, taking centre stage.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said: “With the 2024 edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia expected to be the largest to date by welcoming 17,000 visitors, the next two days promise to be a game-changer for the industry in Saudi Arabia.”