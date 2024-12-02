Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will play an active role in both the upcoming United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification’s (UNCCD) COP16 and the concurrent Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Gallery, running from 2-13 December in Riyadh.

At these events, RCU will share lessons learned from the regeneration of AlUla County, affirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and ecological restoration in line with Vision 2030, SGI, and UNCCD objectives.

The SGI Forum, a platform dedicated to advancing green policies, will focus on key sustainability pillars. These include expanding protected areas to enhance conservation efforts, supporting the Kingdom’s initiative to plant 10 billion trees to combat desertification, and reducing carbon emissions through innovative and sustainable strategies.

RCU will participate in the SGI Gallery, showcasing initiatives and projects driving Saudi Arabia’s conservation and sustainability agenda. This includes RCU’s efforts in AlUla's comprehensive and sustainable regeneration, highlighting its contribution to Vision 2030 and the broader global environmental agenda.

Ten RCU-led initiatives will be on display, including:

Development of a circular carbon economy through initiatives such as AlUla’s agricultural waste management programme, aligning with SGI’s goal to reduce carbon emissions

Planting 500,000 trees and plants, contributing to SGI’s 10 Billion Tree goal

Establishing nature reserves, in line with SGI’s goal to increase protected areas

The AlUla Arabian Leopard Conservation and Breeding Programme

COP16, the 16th Conference of the Parties to UNCCD, marks the convention's 30th anniversary. This is the first such meeting held in the Middle East and North Africa region.

In addition to a prominent booth in COP16’s Green Zone and a presence at the Saudi Pavilion in COP16’s Blue Zone, RCU leaders will participate in panels and discussions. They will share milestones, challenges, and opportunities from AlUla’s comprehensive regeneration.

