Dubai, United Arab Emirates – With the unveiling of the Nevera Time Attack, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Rimac Automobili is celebrating a year of breaking performance records – more than 20 so far in 2023. The new one-of-12 Limited Edition was revealed on the very same day that it was confirmed the Nevera had broken yet another record: a new electric production car benchmark at the Nürburgring of 7:05:298, the Rimac Nevera broke the previous EV production lap record, beating it by 20 seconds on its debut at the famous and ever-challenging Nürburgring track.

This record is just the latest in a list of more than 20 that the Nevera has shattered this year. In April 2023, at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP), Germany, the Rimac Nevera claimed a spectacular 23 performance records in a single day, including 0-100 Km/h, 0-200 km/h and 0-300 km/h. The Nevera had arrived at ATP track already holding the title of EV with the highest verified top speed, having achieved 412 km/h.

Rimac Group Founder and CEO, Mate Rimac, said: “In many ways the Nevera has reinvented the world of the hypercar, bringing new technologies, new abilities, and new levels of performance. But the simplest way we can demonstrate its capabilities is to go out and break records. And that’s exactly what we’ve done in 2023 time and again. The Nevera Time Attack is a Limited Edition that celebrates the achievements of the past year, wearing a bespoke livery inspired by the car that set of each of them. Built in a series of 12, each has already been spoken for by our customers keen to capture their very own part of performance car history. And it’s only August, too, so there’s plenty of time for more records to be broken.”

The Time Attack’s bespoke paintwork was designed in-house by the Rimac Automobili Color and Trim team and hand-applied to create a perfect finish. The Nevera that has toured the world breaking records, feature a base of Squadron Black, with Lightning Green highlights, including a pair of stripes running from front to rear. This bespoke shade of Lightning Green is inspired by a peculiar weather phenomenon that happens before a storm, when charged ionized particles give the sky a beautiful, powerful vivid green hue. It’s a visible warning of the power about to be unleashed. The color is also a direct homage to the e-M3 – Mate Rimac’s converted electric BMW 3 Series that was independently verified by the FIA in 2012 as the fastest accelerating electric vehicle in the world at the time. Rimac’s first record breaker, and the genesis for the Nevera.

The Time Attack’s bespoke touches carry through to the interior, which is finished in a base of black Alcantara, highlighted with accents and contrast stitching in the chosen exterior shade. Each example features bespoke ‘Time Attack’ stitching on the seat backs and an engraved ‘Time Attack: 1 of 12’ plaque.

Joseph Tayar, Director of the Al Habtoor Prestige Division, commented on the record breaking Nevera: “Celebrating a year of unparalleled performance accomplishments, the Nevera is a testament to Rimac Automobili's relentless pursuit of excellence in the hypercar realm. It's an honor to offer this record-breaking marvel to our customers in the UAE, and we eagerly anticipate its presence.”

Customers in the UAE can order the record breaking Nevera, which has already been named one of the best Hypercars of the year. The Nevera will be a staple at the Al Habtoor Rimac showroom, expected to open in Q1 of 2024.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2022, Bentley Emirates won ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Sales Retailer of the Year’ at the Middle East and Africa Bentley Regional Dealer Conference.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.

About Rimac

The Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, is majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac and the sole stakeholder of Rimac Technology. The Group brings together the most advanced hypercars in the world with a globally renowned team developing high performance electrification, autonomous and software solutions for the world’s largest OEMs. Rimac is based on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, with locations around Europe, and currently employs more than 2,000 people. From 2023, the Rimac Group will be headquartered at a new state-of-the-art 100,000 m2 Rimac Campus, large enough to accommodate over 2,500 people.

More on: www.rimac-newsroom.com