On the 31st of March, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai lit up its streets for the grand finale of the world’s most spectacular fair. The Russia Pavilion joined the excitement of the celebration and said goodbye to its guests hitting the record number of more than 2 500 000 visitors right before the end of Expo 2020 Dubai.

In the framework of the 6 months of its extensive cultural and business programme the Russia Pavilion staged over 100 events showing its greatest inventions and remarkable accomplishments to the international audience of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The business conferences held by the Russia Pavilion offered a wide range of topics which united the leading experts from Russia and worldwide in discussion of the latest development of economies, industries and global issues. The guests of the forums were excited to learn more about the country’s latest achievements in space exploration, the future of education and science, its most exciting trends in music and fashion and an overwhelming success of Russian technology companies on the global market. A special attention was paid to the country’s potential for collaboration and investments and the opportunities it creates for international business in order to drive the global economy to a better future.

“Russia has been a very active participant of the Expo movement overall and Expo 2020 Dubai in particular. We became an active contributor in order to ensure that under the given circumstances of the pandemic this Expo would be a great success”, stated Alexei Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and General Commissioner of the Russia Pavilion. “Our participation led to a broader cooperation with the host country – we have seen a lot of economic activities – for new companies entering the market, for our long-standing partners, and for the region as well”.

The exciting cultural performances and engaging activities hosted by the Russia Pavilion revealed the true depth of the Russian soul to the guests of Expo 2020 Dubai who were introduced to the brightest examples of the country’s culture, music, dance, art, literature and cuisine. Mumiy Troll, Basta, Niletto, Yulia Volkova, Feduk – the true stars of the modern Russian music scene brought their shows to Dubai to present their record-breaking hits to thousands of people from all over the world. The traditional folk music and dance also found its way to the visitors’ hearts with the expressive, authentic and colourful performances of the internationally acclaimed ensembles from Russia – Igor Moyseev Ensemble and Kuban Cossack Choir. The legendary Russian opera and ballet left the guests of Expo 2020 Dubai with unforgettable impressions of the St. Petersburg Opera Theatre’s production of Verdi’s Rigoletto and Boris Eifman’s Anna Karenina staged in Dubai Opera as part of the Russia Pavilion’s cultural programme.

Russian Cultural Heritage lectures, Russian Cinema evenings and Russian language lessons created a bridge between Russia and the multinational audience of Expo 2020 Dubai opening a window into the country’s national identity.

With the main theme for the Russia Pavilion’s participation in Expo 2020: “Creative mind: driving the future” Russia has proved once again that Russian creativity has no boundaries and lies at the core of its wide variety of different areas and industries.

To find out more about the Russia Pavilion at Expo 2020, please follow the link below: https://www.expo2020russia.org/en