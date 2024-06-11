Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem:

10 scholarships offered by DP World Egypt to the pioneers of “We Are All One” initiative

A talented program to support fresh graduates from Egyptian universities

Cairo: DP World, operator of the multipurpose terminal at the port of Ain Sokhna, has received the youth and students of the “New Generation” initiative from the new urban areas, under the auspices of H.E the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, DP World organized a tour visit for the young people inside basins I & II, to showing them the business, the movement of imports and exports, and the trade volume inside the port.

The youth of the initiative met with DP World team, to show them the group’s global presence, its presence in Egypt in particular, and the reasons for choosing the location of Sokhna Port, which is a strategic location with ease of accessibility to the foreign markets. It is also a main gateway to international trade, with a market share exceeded 23% of total imports and exports of Egypt during 2023.

The commercial team of “DP World” Egypt, also showed the students and youth, a presentation for DP World Sokhna businesses, trading volumes, and the movement of exports and imports to the port, as the annual container handling rates reach more than 900,000 TEUs. In addition, they displayed the most important equipment and harbor cranes inside the terminal which joined the port recently, with a high- tech equipment for speeding up the loading and unloading operations of the vessels.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, presented a video to the youth and students of the initiative, in which he expressed his appreciation and thankful to H.E the President Abd El Fattah El-Sisi president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for his support for the “New Generation” Initiative, and the Egyptian state’s keen in young people and future leaders. He also expressed his happiness with the role of the Ministry of Interior in raising the awareness of young people of the urban areas.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “DP World invests in young people by providing them with training and direct work experiences across the group’s business units to connect emerging markets with global trade routes and support supply chains,” pointing out to the company’s strong and deepness relationship with the Arab Republic of Egypt, where DP World is proud of its partnership with The Egyptian government , as it has invested $1.3 billion Ain Sokhna port expansion, transforming it into a world-class hub to support Egypt’s growing trade requirements.

“We have provided thousands of job opportunities directly and indirectly to the local community, and DP World is committed to Egypt in investing and working to expand our services to provide more support to the Egyptian economy.” Sultan added.

“We are also investing $ 80 million to develop a new logistics park with an area of 300,000 square meters in Ain Sokhna. The first phase will be completed by the end of this year, which forms a part of an integrated system that links the port with our logistical services, and provides customers with comprehensive, world-class solutions, to continue supporting the political leadership’s vision for transforming Egypt into industrial and logistical hub in the region, we have opened five logistics offices located in Cairo, Alexandria, Cairo Airport, Beni Sweif, and Ain Sokhna. These investments support greater economic growth, as evidenced by the trade movement between UAE and Egypt which increased last year by 6.5% to reach $ 4.6 billion.” Sultan said

At the end of his speech, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem announced DP World’s support for the “New Generation” presidential initiative and in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, by providing university scholarships to the top 10 students from urban areas, confirming the strengthening of DP World partnership with the Egyptian government, and through these scholarships, DP World will sponsor those students at the university and provide them with training opportunities after their graduation.

It is worthly noting that DP World plays a pivotal role in supporting talented young people through many initiatives and programs in Egypt to develop youth capabilities, and among these programs the “GROW” program for fresh graduates who hold a bachelor’s degree. The company also includes more than 2,000 employees in Egypt with direct and indirect job opportunities, as DP World is committed to empowering Egyptian youth to contribute more to the group’s successes in Egypt in global logistics services and integrated supply chains to facilitate the flow of international trade.

