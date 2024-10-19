The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia share a crucial ambition: to advance food security as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030. Dutch expertise in sustainable agriculture and water management can play a significant role in helping to achieve this goal. Next week, a large Dutch delegation of companies, educational institutions, and government representatives will travel to Riyadh to participate in events surrounding the Saudi Agriculture exhibition from October 21 to 24. These events will focus on strengthening Saudi-Dutch collaboration to bring food security closer to reality.

The Dutch water and horticulture sectors offer an integrated approach to realizing Saudi Arabia’s food security strategy. By combining smart greenhouses with smart water technologies, fresh food can be sustainably and profitably produced, addressing climate challenges and promoting responsible business conduct.

An engaging series of events around the Saudi Agriculture exhibition, aimed at strengthening partnerships and driving innovation in sustainable agriculture, will be led by Dutch Greenhouse Delta, Netherlands Water Partnership, the Dutch Enterprise Agency and Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

SAFTA & DGD Roadshow

The week will kick off with a public event on Sunday 20 October, at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), organized by the Saudi AgriFood Tech Alliance (SAFTA) and Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD), representing public and private partners from the Netherlands, dedicated to enhancing cooperation for food security. This roadshow will highlight "The Future of Farming" in Saudi Arabia and explore how international partnerships can contribute to the kingdom’s agrifood development. Experts will share insights on Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), water management in horticulture, and innovations tailored to the Saudi market.

KAUST Center of Excellence for Sustainable Food Security & Dutch Greenhouse Delta Formalize Partnership

Recognizing the importance of sustainable food production in arid climates, Dutch Greenhouse Delta and the KAUST Center of Excellence for Sustainable Food Security will formalize their collaboration during the opening ceremony of Saudi Agriculture on Monday, October 21. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed in the presence of H.E. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture and H.E. Mr. Hans Peter van der Woude, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This marks a significant step toward developing technology-driven solutions that maximize sustainable food production while minimizing environmental impact.