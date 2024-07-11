Dubai, UAE: A new art and design fair is joining Dubai’s dynamic culture calendar, making its debut during Dubai Design Week. Running from 6 to 9 November at Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative ecosystem, ‘Editions, Dubai’ will run alongside Downtown Design and will be the Middle East’s first limited-edition art and design fair with an inaugural curation of works by over 50 galleries, design studios, and collectives.

Visitors will be able to explore a diverse collection of prints, contemporary design, photography, ceramics, and works on paper for sale. Artworks will be available at a range of price points, inviting established and aspiring art collectors to explore a new segment of the art market yet to be widely showcased in the region.

Editions, Dubai will bring together the audiences and programming of Downtown Design, the region’s leading fair for high-quality and contemporary design, and Art Dubai, the leading international art fair, and further expand on the investment in this region’s creatives. The fair will be a key fixture of Dubai Design Week, which, in strategic partnership with d3, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Alongside Downtown Design’s dynamic programme, Editions, Dubai will expand cultural exchange and discovery to the broader public.

Dubai’s cultural landscape has grown significantly in recent years, particularly with the influx of high-net-worth residents to the UAE. In The Artsy Art Fair Report 2024, Dubai was ranked seventh in the world’s most important art fair cities. Strategic government investment and initiatives, are nurturing new opportunities in the art and design sectors, providing local, regional and international creatives a platform to tap into new markets and partnerships. Platforms such as Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design and now Editions, Dubai enhance efforts to cultivate a dynamic, world-class network of opportunities, visibility and access to power sustainable economic growth.

Editions, Dubai is owned and managed by the Art Dubai Group that has been committed to driving new creative developments through its unique programming and has been a platform for cultural exchange and discovery since it was launched in 2007.

Dubai Design District (d3) is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Science Park.

Further details of the Editions programme will be announced in the coming months.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai’s position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create, whilst simultaneously providing a strong platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is the city’s lifestyle and business district that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design.

d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, art galleries and showrooms. In addition, d3 is home to leading companies and talent including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers.

Some of the region’s most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings such as Dubai Design Week, Dubai Fashion Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC’s business incubator – in5 – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

The district also features the city’s first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaidesigndistrict.com/

About Art Dubai Group

The Art Dubai Group is a commercial public/private partnership established in 2007. The company owns and delivers the Middle East’s leading art and design fairs and festivals, convening audiences from across the globe, providing platforms for social and cultural connections, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the local creative economy.

The Art Dubai Group’s mission is to build thriving ecosystems that have a global impact through initiatives that include world class events, commissioning creative talent and innovative professional development programmes, alongside offering industry expertise to private and government institutions.

The group now comprises over 30 initiatives. These include Art Dubai, the Middle East’s leading international art fair and Downtown Design, the region’s leading design fair with a focus on high quality and original design.

About Dubai Design Week

Dubai Design Week is the largest design festival in the region, held in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, managed by the Art Dubai Group, and supported by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. Taking place annually across d3, Dubai Design Week hosts a diverse programme of installations, new commissions, exhibitions, workshops, talks, a marketplace as well as the leading fair for contemporary design, Downtown Design.

The festival acts as a platform for designers from across the region to showcase their work to an international audience, promoting responsible and impactful design and encouraging designers to consider the broader implications of their work; from traditional practices and emerging technologies to environmental sustainability and design-led social impact solutions.

Press enquiries

Antonia Hodges

antonia.hodges@artdubai.ae

press@artdubai.ae