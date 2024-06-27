Russian, British, and German nationalities are the top three investors in the project

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Luxe Developers, a UAE-based real estate development firm, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first off-plan developer in Ras Al Khaimah to secure a prestigious UAE Golden Visa for an investor. The investor purchased two three-bedroom properties and a penthouse at the Oceano development on Al Marjan Island, representing a total investment of over AED 35 million.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term, renewable visa valid for five or ten years. Those eligible for the visa include investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian leaders, and frontline workers. The Golden Visa allows holders to live, work, and study in the UAE without needing a national sponsor and enables them to sponsor their families and dependents.

Oceano has attracted a wealth of international interest from investors. The development has proven popular, with Russians, Brits, and Germans dominating the top three buyer spots, followed by Indians and Americans.

“Our exceptional portfolio enables investors to own or live in an ultra-luxury property in the growing market of Ras Al Khaimah while having the opportunity to secure a sought-after UAE Golden Visa,” said Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers. He added: “This underscores The Luxe Developers' commitment to delivering unparalleled real estate opportunities and contributing to the growth and development of Ras Al Khaimah's property market,”

Recently launched, The Celest and The Stellar, two ultra-luxury residences that form an integral part of the company’s Oceano development, are piquing the interest of many ultra-high-net-worth individuals thanks to their location, unprecedented available space, and a vast array of world-class amenities.

Conveniently located just two minutes from the multi-billion-dollar Wynn integrated resort, the properties are valued at over AED 90 million each, making them the most expensive in Ras Al Khaimah. Spanning over The Celest spans over 22,000 square feet across the top two floors of the development. The Celest features seven bedrooms, while the six-bedroom Stellar, split across two levels, spans over 21,000 square feet.

Owners of the properties will be able to enjoy unmatched luxury with a vast array of amenities, including a spa, sauna, hammam, private pool, snow room, state-of-the-art gym, home theatre, and dedicated office space. The residences also feature a sprawling 4504-square-foot terrace with a uniquely designed infinity pool incorporating breathtaking vistas and unrivalled tranquillity, perfect for outdoor living.

Elsewhere in the development, prices for a one-bedroom apartment start from AED2.6 million (AED2,856 per square foot (sqft)). The starting price for a two-bedroom designer apartment in Oceano is AED4.2 million (AED2,652 sqft). Prices for a three-bedroom apartment start from AED6.7 million (AED2,856 per sqft), while four-bedroom apartments start from AED9.2 million (AED3,264 per sqft). The starting rate for a Penthouse is AED21 million (AED3,264 per sqft).

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers said: “The Middle East region has become a coveted destination for affluent buyers seeking exclusivity, privacy, and unparalleled luxury. We have seen several investors choosing our luxury properties due to the world-class amenities offered and the potential long-term returns forecast in the maturing luxury real estate market of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Oceano is due for completion in Q3 2026 and will feature a signature infinity pool connecting the twin tower development, cutting-edge fitness facilities featuring gyms and yoga studios, and rejuvenating spa services. Residents will also have access to a cigar lounge, a library, and a private beach. A chauffeur’s lounge will be available, as will a dedicated retail level featuring the best in hospitality, F&B and leisure.

