Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:– NEOM, the revolutionary land of the future taking shape in northwestern Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of THE LINE Experience, the third edition of the exhibition that will showcase NEOM’s futuristic city’s innovative urban designs in the Kingdom’s capital.

Set to be hosted at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art at Diriyah’s JAX district, the exhibition will welcome guests over a period of six months between November 6, 2022 and April 29, 2023.

This unique edition of THE LINE designs exhibition will offer a far more enriching and engaging experience that takes visitors on an unparalleled journey, enabling them to learn first-hand about the urban planning and architectural features that will redefine livability in THE LINE, as well as receive an in-depth view of NEOM’s sectors and its surrounding natural landscapes where people and technology will come together in harmony with nature.

The exhibition will be open from Sunday to Wednesday: 9:00 am to 11:00 pm; Thursday and Saturday: 9:00 am to 12:00 midnight and Friday: 3:00 pm to 12:00 midnight. Attendees have the option to avail guided tours that will be delivered in both Arabic and English to allow them to explore THE LINE’s spectacular designs in detail. Visitors can register and receive their free tickets for the exhibition via THE LINE website https://theline.halayalla.com/en-us

Unlike traditional cities, THE LINE will run on 100% renewable energy and prioritize health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure. The designs provide the most important characteristics of the city, which is 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long and rises 500 meters above sea level. Covering an area of 34 square kilometers, THE LINE’s small footprint will contribute to conserving 95% of NEOM’s land and supporting environmental sustainability. The linear city will ultimately be home to nine million residents.

THE LINE design is based on a new concept of ‘Zero Gravity Urbanism’ which is the idea of layering city functions vertically while enabling inhabitants to move seamlessly in the city in three directions – up, down and across. This concept facilitates mobility throughout the city, offering quick access to offices, schools, parks and residential facilities. THE LINE’s unique modular design ensures that all facilities and amenities can be accessed within a five-minute walk.

THE LINE Experience introduces the citizens and visitors like never before to the concept of THE LINE and the project’s unprecedented designs, which were first announced by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors, in July earlier this year.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.