Abu Dhabi Mobility signs franchise agreement with Yango international ride-hailing service to improve the booking and distribution of public taxis across Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility” of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announces the launch of a new taxi booking service in partnership with an international ride-hailing service Yango, through its smart app. This initiative aims to revolutionise public transport in Abu Dhabi by providing efficient and advanced services. Yango is a part of the global tech company Yango Group focused on creating daily services as well as transport and logistics ones.

H.E. Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, emphasised that offering the service through international apps enhances the overall efficiency of taxi operations. It facilitates the process of locating vehicles and booking rides electronically for all members of the community. This initiative connects public and private taxis, as well as licenced private vehicles, with passengers in the Emirate through secure, approved electronic communication platforms and smart apps. It also supports the Emirate's goals of reducing its carbon footprint by improving the operational efficiency of taxis and transport systems overall.

H.E. stated: "Abu Dhabi Mobility aims to enhance and develop transport services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by providing digital connectivity between passengers and transport service operators. The goal is to offer users safe, fast, and convenient services."

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC, commented: "We’re honored to launch Yango in Abu Dhabi, partnering with Abu Dhabi Mobility. This collaboration brings together innovative technology and advanced world-class infrastructure, promising enhanced urban mobility and a seamless transportation experience for residents and tourists. We look forward to driving progress in the vibrant Emirate of Abu Dhabi, building on the strong foundations laid by Abu Dhabi Mobility."

The trial phase of the launch saw more than 300 taxis operating within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with over 8,000 trips completed through the Yango app in the last five months. Now with more than 1,500 taxis registered, Yango mobile app for iOS and Android is available for free download in Arabic, English and many other languages. To order a car, users download the app, open it and specify where they want to go. When geolocation is enabled, the service pinpoints where the user is and finds the nearby driver who will arrive the fastest.

In addition, the service focuses on providing a secure system designed to protect personal belongings (lost items) found in taxis during any ride conducted through the service. It encourages drivers to return these items either to their owners or to the nearest police station. Drivers are responsible for documenting all information related to these belongings in collaboration with the franchise companies and providing it to Abu Dhabi Mobility upon request.

It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi Mobility is committed to enhancing transport services in the Emirate by providing advanced safety features that cater to the needs of both passengers and drivers, ensuring a secure experience for everyone, achieved by offering cutting-edge technological solutions in passenger transport, booking, and distribution within Abu Dhabi; and by developing and expanding transport services through innovative technologies and high-quality services for both residents and visitors.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. For more information, please visit https://yango.com/en_int/

