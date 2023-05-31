Riyadh: The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef who is also the chairman of the National Industry and Services Development Program Committee honored the Social Development Bank (SDB) for its ongoing role in support "Thousand Miles for Entrepreneurship" program.

SDB CEO Ibrahim bin Hamad Al-Rashid received the honorary award during a ceremony organized by the Ministry of the Industry and Mineral Resources to honor the first batch of trainees of the "Thousand Miles for Entrepreneurship" program. This honor reflects SDB’s contributions to archive the program's requirements, support and empower 40 trainees who represent the first batch of entrepreneurs.

SDB participated in the planning and implementation stages of the "Thousand Miles for Entrepreneurship" program through its center, "Dulani". Additionally, SDB provided several services, including specialized training programs, mentoring sessions for entrepreneurs, introducing bank products and offering financial consultations. Furthermore, the bank played a continuous role in providing training, qualification and consultancy programs by empowering and developing initiatives. It also collaborated with the National Industries and Logistics Services Program to launch programs and initiatives to improve the service system throughout the kingdom.

SDB has identified a package of services and facilities tailored for the successful entrepreneurs in the program, including, financial services and providing financial support in align with each product's requirements, non-financial services, training programs in industrial projects, consultancy for entrepreneurs, financing preparation programs.

The Ministry of the Industry and Mineral Resources appreciated the SDB’s leading role in supporting entrepreneurship and achieving comprehensive and sustainable developmental empowerment. This reflects the success of the SDB’s strategy as a pioneering national enabler that achieves the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

-Ends-