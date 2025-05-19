Dubai: The Hinduja family led by Mr. Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, a 110-year-old multinational conglomerate, with multiple business interest in the UAE and the Middle East, including GCC’s first bus manufacturing plant in Ras Al Khaimah, has topped the Sunday Times Rich List at £35.3 Billion for the fourth successive year.

The Sunday Times Rich List is a definitive annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals and families residing in the United Kingdom, with 350 entries in the 2025 edition. Despite global headwinds and policy shifts, the Hinduja family has continued to demonstrate exceptional business resilience and global leadership.

The UK-based family's group of companies, headed by Chairman, Mr. G.P. Hinduja, operates in 38 countries, including in the UAE, with investments in several sectors – mobility, Digital Technology, Banking and Financial Services, Media, Project Development, Lubricants and Specialty Chemicals, Energy, Real Estate, Trading, and Healthcare.

Notably, over the past year, the Hinduja Group has also stepped up its focus on the electric mobility sector, including investments in vehicle charging infrastructure, reflecting a strategic pivot towards sustainability and future-ready innovation.

In the UAE, the Group’s Switch Mobility, is looking at testing electric buses and light trucks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia soon this year.

Beyond their business empire, the Hinduja family remains deeply committed to social impact through the Hinduja Foundation, which focuses on transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, sustainable rural development, and water conservation, impacting communities across geographies.

Among the other esteemed names featured on The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 are David and Simon Reuben and family with £26.873bn, Sir Leonard Blavatnik with £25.725bn, Sir James Dyson and family with £20.8bn, Idan Ofer with £20.121bn, Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family with £17.746bn, Sir Jim Ratcliffe with £17.046bn, Lakshmi Mittal and family with £15.444bn net worth.

About Hinduja Group

The Hinduja Group is one of India’s premier diversified and transnational conglomerates, employing about 200,000 employees across 38 countries and invested in businesses in automotive, information technology, media, entertainment, and communications, banking and financial services, infrastructure project development, cybersecurity, oil and specialty chemicals, power, real estate, trading, and healthcare. Founded over a hundred years ago by Shri PD Hinduja whose credo was "My duty (dharma) is to work so that I can give", it supports charitable and philanthropic activities across the world through the Hinduja Foundation.