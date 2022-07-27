Dubai: In response to the growing demand for GAC Motor in UAE especially within Abu Dhabi, Gargash Group, one of the largest distributors of premium and luxury cars in the UAE, opened doors to a new showroom in partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM). The state-of-the-art GAC Motor showroom is in the premium location of Yas Marina Circuit, the home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and aims to add to the motoring culture enjoyed by the Emirate.

The launch ceremony also unveiled the automaker’s latest model GS8 which will now be available for test drives and sale across all Gargash GAC Motor showrooms in the UAE.

Speaking of the opening, Shehab Gargash, MD & Group CEO of Gargash Group said: "We are proud to be one of the earliest international partners of GAC Motor. Since 2015, we have worked closely to provide a robust proposition to an ever-growing customer base in the UAE and deliver the utmost value to them. Our promising partnership has resulted in the growth in demand for GAC Cars, and the opening of the new showroom in Abu Dhabi is a natural next step in our journey as long-term partners."

The grand GAC Motor showroom launch

To mark the official opening of the first showroom in Abu Dhabi, a distinguished gathering of automobile enthusiasts and special guests were welcomed by Gargash Group, as they were invited to visit the showroom and celebrate this novel milestone.

Guests were greeted with a red-carpet entrance and treated to a special experience curated by the Gargash team. Through the evening, guests were given a peek into GAC Motor's rich heritage and delved into a world otherwise only experienced at the brand’s historic birthplace, China.

Commenting on the launch event, Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC MOTOR International said: “The UAE is one of the most important strategic markets for GAC Motor in the Middle East. With the cooperation of our partner Gargash Motors, we have achieved remarkable results in this market. The ALL NEW GS8, positioned as the leading high-end SUV in China, is a masterpiece of GAC's latest cutting-edge technology and R&D capabilities. The launch event is full of highlights, product design features and brand cultural heritage are fully displayed. I wish that the ALL NEW GS8 will be another glorious success and meet the high-end quality needs of more customers in the UAE market.”

Exceptional Showroom Design

The new standalone facility is spread over 300 square meters and features a modern, sleek design. From the moment visitors enter the showroom, they will experience GAC Motor's prolific journey and can encounter a dramatic reveal of the new GS8.

The new showroom provides all sales services under one roof that will greatly improve the convenience of new and existing customers living in the Emirate as well as neighbouring Emirates.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO at ADMM, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Gargash Group to Yas Marina Circuit with the opening of their first showroom here in Abu Dhabi at the region’s home of motorsport. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership to mutually benefit our customers with new driving experiences at the circuit and other exciting activations in the pipeline.”

The Impressive new GS8

The All New GS8 underwent comprehensive upgrades compared to the previous generation to merge premium luxury, safety & performance all in one car.

Some of the key features include.

The model's signature four-bulb metric headlights come perfectly together with a powerful V-shaped chrome grille arranged in a symmetrical layout for an aggressive and bold stance.

Inside, a smart interactive cabin fits 8-way adjustable seats wrapped in finely crafted leather for the ultimate luxury experience.

The model is equipped with the GAC MOTOR's latest cutting-edge technology, including a wide array of driving assistance capabilities and an Adaptive Vehicle Dynamic Control (ADVC) that supports the driver to guarantee the most suitable driving mode in any road conditions.

Adding to the innovation, the All New GS8 comes with 540-degree HD holographic projection and transparent chassis mode. The car also enjoys Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD). Among the few in the 7-seater category, it offers electric 3rd-row seats.

In addition to the All New GS8, Middle Eastern customers can look forward to more quality cars from GAC MOTOR in 2022. With healthy market development, strong products, and a robust service network GAC MOTOR will continue to achieve outstanding performance in the Middle East.

For more information, visit https://www.gargashgacmotor.com.

-Ends-

About Gargash Group

Since 1918, the Gargash Group of Companies has established itself as a leading business enterprise with a portfolio diversifying into automotive, real estate, and investments. Gargash successfully introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, and SIXT Rent a Car in addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, construction equipment & power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial and industrial property management assistance.

About GAC MOTORS

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 176th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for eight consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

About Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM)

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.